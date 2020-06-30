Death Notices 6/30/20
Batesville – John C. Oates, 74, passed away Saturday morning, June 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
Batesville – Helen Welch Dulin, 73, passed away June 24, 2020.
Woodlands, Tex. – Louise Wilson Staples, 83, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020. Louise was the sister of Dottie Wells of Batesville.
Sardis – James (Bo) Armstrong, Jr., 61, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Coldwater – John Adams Darby, 83, passed away June 27, 2020, at his home.
Annie Howard Province, 88
Annie “Johnnie” Howard Province, 88, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Quitman County Health and Rehab in Marks. Services... read more