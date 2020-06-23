SP has new transportation director

Kevin Farmer will replace longtime South Panola School District transportation director Scootie Murphree upon his retirement, effective June 30.

Farmer, who has served as assistant director of transportation since January, will take over the school bus shop and the many routes and miles covered each regular school day when South Panola schools are in session.

Farmer will also oversee all travel for students going to extracurricular activities, athletics and other events, outside of Batesville. His first official day will be next Wednesday, July 1.

A native of Courtland and a South Panola High School graduate, Farmer has 17 years experience in the education field.

Before joining the transportation department, Farmer spent time in the classroom as a math teacher and coached a variety of sports. He will be entering his sixth year overall with SPSD when the 2020-21 school year begins.

He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where he played football for the Rebels while earning a bachelor’s degree in education. Farmer holds membership in the Mississippi High School Activities Association of Coaches, the Mississippi Association of Educators, and the University of Mississippi Alumni Association.

He is engaged to be married, Parteeshala, and the couple has three children, Kevin, Jr., Austin and Ashton.