Sardis mayor drops suit against aldermen

Panola County Justice Court in Sardis confirmed Monday morning that Mayor Lula Palmer has dismissed her lawsuit against three town aldermen – Michael Price, Clarence Jones, and Bonnie Smith.

The Sardis mayor had filed a civil suit in late May against the three in response to the board members’ denial of reimbursement for an auto body repair bill – for damages caused to a city owned, 2016 Ford Explorer SUV.

The minor damages were sustained during the mayor’s trip last year to the annual Mississippi Municipal League (MML) conference on the Gulf Coast.

The mayor and board convened for a special meeting on Friday, June 5, at Sardis City Hall, and soon after it was learned the mayor had dropped the suit.

At Friday’s meeting, aldermen had a short discussion about Palmer’s alleged use of a town purchase order to acquire a reported $28,000 in playground equipment and installation services for the walking track area on Hwy. 51.

The board did not request, or receive, any quotes for playground equipment, Vice Mayor Michael Price said Monday.

He said the board is expected to learn more about the purchase of the playground equipment, and how the invoice will be paid, at the next meeting of the board on Tuesday, June 16.