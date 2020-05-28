Stolen property recovered by Panola investigators

Panola County Sheriff’s investigators this week recovered stolen property returning to owners several items, including a zero-turn lawn mower and a pontoon boat. The owner of the boat was especially surprised when the investigators’ solved the case because he hadn’t noticed the boat missing and was unaware of its theft.

Officers worked with Yalobusha County deputies to make the arrest Wednesday, May 27, after the local investigation turned up a suspect’s name and address in the neighboring county. An ATV and other property was among the received items.

Because the case is ongoing and investigators think more arrests will result from the case, the name of the person charged with the crimes has been withheld.

“Our office is working diligently to solve all cases, and any help from the community is greatly appreciated,” said Sheriff Shane Phelps. To report suspected stolen property, or illegal activity, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 563-6230.