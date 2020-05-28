Obituaries 5/27/20

Death Notices

Oxford – Martha Ella Johnson Norwood, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Enid – Cliff Estridge, 62, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home.

Oxford – W.D. “JR” Bolen, Jr., 80, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Oxford – Robert L. Tamboli, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home.

Batesville – Clyde E. Govan, 65, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.

Marks – Milton Burres, 73, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.

Memphis – Lewis T. Hamilton, 87, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.

Sardis – Barbara Dandridge, 64, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.

Robert B. Ewing, Jr.

Robert B. Ewing, Jr., 77, passed away on May 18, 2020. Robert was born on March 31, 1943, in Memphis. His parents, Robert B. Ewing, Sr. and Lucile Doan Ewing, preceded him in death. His wife of 48 years, Lura “Tootie” Pittman Ewing, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by three children, Candace Ewing Murry, of Reading, Pa., Robert B. Ewing, III, of Pottstown, Pa., and Stephanie Ewing Wosko, of Coatesville, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Cameron and Celia Murry, Dylan, Lucy, and Owen Ewing, Kieran and Morrigan Wosko; and one, sister Julia “Cookie” Ewing, of Memphis.

Robert attended Memphis State Teachers School, Gramwood Elementary School, White Station Junior and Senior High School, and Memphis State University.

He was an assistant Scout Master for Troop 219 in Memphis. At the time, it was one of the largest troops in West Tennessee.

He spent four years in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service, and then had a thirty-year career with The Dun and Bradstreet Corp. in sales and sales management. Due to his advancement while with D&B, Robert and his family moved to many cities in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northern states.

He took an early retirement in May of 2003, and Robert and Lura returned to the mid-south living in Senatobia until his death. The immediate family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family ask for memorial donations in Robert’s honor be made to the National Parks Foundation.