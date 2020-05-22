Ole Miss Chancellor’s Roll includes Panola students

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

The following students from Panola County made the list:

From Batesville: Megan Ann Bollinger, Dakota Wray Bolton, Savannah Victoria BryantAbbey Adele Climer, Alden Mills Climer, Carly Breann Coleman Reiss Mallard Farris, Deyampert Brame Garner, Ainsley Grace Gordon, Margo Wray Haley, Madelynn Danielle Houghton, Emily Elizabeth Houston, Nelson Daniel Howell, Michael Dorian Ivy, Kayci Bearden Kimmons, Emily Grace Manning, Katie Madison McCulley, Mary Margaret Pearson, Mary Lathan Pittman, Paul Clinton Savage, Ellorei Paige Scruggs, Samuel Clifton Sullivan, and Jessica Blake Swindoll.

From Como: Livie Elise Ruhl and Melissa Marie Stanford.

From Courtland: Christopher Lee, Caleb Daniel Sitton, and Tori Elizabeth Wolfe.

From Crenshaw: Nicole Paige Lewallen.

From Pope: Carley Ellexa Sheppard and Alisha Whitten.

From Sardis: Taranique T. Brown, Justin William Hudson, Tonicia McGlothian and Maggie Christina Taylor.

“Our Chancellor’s Honor Roll students set the bar for academic excellence at the University of Mississippi, and I congratulate them on their outstanding achievement,” said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce. “Their success is the result of an incredible amount of hard work and dedication and truly showcases their commitment to the pursuit of academic and personal greatness.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

