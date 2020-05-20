Walker-Dixon to wed in June

Mrs. Anne Finch Walker of Batesville has announced the upcoming wedding of her daughter, Amy Kathleen Wallace Walker to Alexander Rutherford Dixon, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lawrence Dixon of Yazoo City.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of the late David L. Walker, and the granddaughter of the late Gov. and Mrs. Cliff Finch of Batesville, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Walker of Mayfield, Kent.

The groom-elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. David Rollin Shuey of Greenville, S.C., and the late Mr. and Mrs. James W. Dixon of Yazoo City.

Miss Walker is a 2014 graduate of North Delta School. She received a master’s degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the University of Mississippi in 2020, and will work in the speech and language pathology field.

Mr. Dixon is a 2015 graduate of Manchester Academy and a 2019 graduate of the University of Mississippi. He is enrolled in the UM School of Pharmacy in Jackson.

The wedding will be June 20, 2020, in Batesville. Rev. Ed Woodall will officiate. The couple provided the following information about their union:

“Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out with kind words of encouragement and support throughout this wedding season. Due to COVID-19, we will have a closed small ceremony next month. We cannot wait to celebrate with you in the New Year. Our new date is Jan. 16, 2021.”

The bride will be attended by her Matron of Honor, Anna Kate Coleman; two Maids of Honor, Jacqueline Christina Finch Walker and Ashley Finch Walker; and Bridesmaids Ann Elise Brewer, Courtney Barrett Climer, Mary Alex Fratesi, Kathryn Anne Forbes, Taylor Nicole Hayes, Lauren Elizabeth Hetherington, Hannah Elizabeth Lawrence, Madison Blair Parker, Elizabeth Anne Pitts, Holly Ruth Pitts, Lillian Marie Weldon, Madden Elizabeth WIlbert, and Elizabeth Shea Young.

Robert Lawrence Dixon will serve as Best Man for the groom. Groomsmen will be Patrick Benton, Kasha Allen Bettiga, William Stovall Coleman, Morgan Ridley Crowles, Spencer William Fuller, Joseph Harper Guthrie, Eddie Wister Hitt, Stephen Anthony Rayborn, Malcom Ryan Russell, Chance Lamar Stephens, Chandler Thomas Winstead, and Matthew Paul Pittman.

CUTLINE: Amy Walker and Alex Dixon