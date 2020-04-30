State COVID-19 numbers from April 30 release
News Release
Today MSDH is reporting 246 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 436.
Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 6,815, with 261 deaths.
Now included on our website is an estimate of COVID-19 recoveries, based on hospitalization (for those cases that we know were hospitalized or not). The recovery estimate will be updated weekly. It’s on our main COVID-19 page at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19#
We have also included a new chart comparing emergency department visits reported to us for patients with COVID-19 symptoms, flu symptoms and pneumonia symptoms to help track the comparative frequency of these conditions.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.
The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.
