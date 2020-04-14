State COVID-19 numbers declining; Panola County steady

According to the reporting released Tuesday morning by the Mississippi State Department of Health, new cases of COVID-19 in the state since Monday’s data drop totaled 146. This brings the number of confirmed cases in Mississippi to 3,087.

New numbers are given every morning. In Panola County, three new cases were tallied, for a total of 26 here since the pandemic reached the Mid-South. There have been two deaths due to coronavirus in the county, the first a Crenshaw man who passed away two weeks ago.

The state’s daily numbers, and running totals, do not account for patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infections. Once a person is counted as a positive case, their number remains on the list.

There have now been 111 deaths in Mississippi. Some 13 of those were on Monday. A particular concern for officials is outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Tuesday morning, 60 cases of infection had been traced to those type facilities statewide, but there have been no reported cases in Panola County nursing homes.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.