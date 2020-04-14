April 15, 2020

State COVID-19 numbers declining; Panola County steady

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 11:29 am Tuesday, April 14, 2020

According to the reporting released Tuesday morning by the Mississippi State Department of Health, new cases of COVID-19 in the state since Monday’s data drop totaled 146. This brings the number of confirmed cases in Mississippi to 3,087.

New numbers are given every morning. In Panola County, three new cases were tallied, for a total of 26 here since the pandemic reached the Mid-South. There have been two deaths due to coronavirus in the county, the first a Crenshaw man who passed away two weeks ago.

The state’s daily numbers, and running totals, do not account for patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infections. Once a person is counted as a positive case, their number remains on the list.

There have now been 111 deaths in Mississippi. Some 13 of those were on Monday. A particular concern for officials is outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Tuesday morning, 60 cases of infection had been traced to those type facilities statewide, but there have been no reported cases in Panola County nursing homes.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks
Adams 62 1 2
Alcorn 7
Amite 14 1 1
Attala 22
Benton 5
Bolivar 69 4 2
Calhoun 25 1 1
Carroll 8
Chickasaw 32 2 1
Choctaw 11 1
Claiborne 6
Clarke 15 1 2
Clay 20
Coahoma 39 1
Copiah 31
Covington 15
Desoto 188 2 1
Forrest 114 2 2
Franklin 10
George 10
Greene 2
Grenada 13
Hancock 46 5 2
Harrison 121 5 2
Hinds 263 2 4
Holmes 47 3
Humphreys 11 1 1
Itawamba 9 1
Jackson 157 5 2
Jasper 14
Jefferson 4 1
Jefferson Davis 6 1
Jones 40 3
Kemper 14
Lafayette 33 2
Lamar 46 1
Lauderdale 156 11 4
Lawrence 7
Leake 32 1
Lee 46 4
Leflore 52 6 2
Lincoln 56 4 2
Lowndes 25 1
Madison 108 3 3
Marion 25 1
Marshall 34 2
Monroe 38 2 2
Montgomery 15 1
Neshoba 33 1
Newton 14 1
Noxubee 6
Oktibbeha 37 1 2
Panola 26 2
Pearl River 93 8 2
Perry 20 1
Pike 62 1 1
Pontotoc 15 2
Prentiss 14 1
Quitman 12
Rankin 105 2
Scott 62 1
Sharkey 3
Simpson 7 1
Smith 30 1 1
Stone 14
Sunflower 41 2
Tallahatchie 4
Tate 25
Tippah 45 6 1
Tishomingo 2
Tunica 23 1 1
Union 8 1 1
Walthall 22
Warren 14 1
Washington 57 2 2
Wayne 9
Webster 14 1
Wilkinson 49 3 1
Winston 20
Yalobusha 14
Yazoo 64 1
Total 3,087 111 60
