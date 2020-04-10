April 11, 2020

State positive cases not in decline yet, Panola add just 1 overnight

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 11:25 am Friday, April 10, 2020

This morning MSDH is reporting 209 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and six new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 2,469, with 82 deaths. Three new outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities.

Panola County has 1 new cases reporting for a total of 22 positives since the state began keeping the data last month.

While most deaths from COVID-19 continue to be in adults over 60, five Mississippians under 50 years old have now also died. Social distancing, staying at home, and strong hygiene measures should still be strictly practiced to protect you and others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks
Adams 42 1 2
Alcorn 7
Amite 10 1 1
Attala 17
Benton 5
Bolivar 61 3 2
Calhoun 13 1
Carroll 7
Chickasaw 21 2 1
Choctaw 9 1
Claiborne 3
Clarke 13 1 1
Clay 17
Coahoma 37 1
Copiah 30
Covington 8
Desoto 158 1
Forrest 76 2 1
Franklin 9
George 7
Greene 1
Grenada 10
Hancock 37 5 2
Harrison 99 4 2
Hinds 219 2 3
Holmes 39 3
Humphreys 9 1
Itawamba 8
Jackson 135 5 1
Jasper 10
Jefferson 4 1
Jefferson Davis 5
Jones 25 1
Kemper 14
Lafayette 28 1
Lamar 28 1
Lauderdale 118 6 4
Lawrence 7
Leake 22
Lee 41 2
Leflore 43 4 1
Lincoln 41 3 2
Lowndes 19
Madison 95 2 1
Marion 17 1
Marshall 28 1
Monroe 25 1 2
Montgomery 14 1
Neshoba 21
Newton 10 1
Noxubee 6
Oktibbeha 36 1 2
Panola 22 1
Pearl River 77 4 2
Perry 15 1
Pike 39 1 1
Pontotoc 14 1
Prentiss 12 2
Quitman 12
Rankin 88 2
Scott 47 1
Sharkey 3
Simpson 7
Smith 17 1 1
Stone 5
Sunflower 34 1
Tallahatchie 3
Tate 22
Tippah 42 6 1
Tishomingo 2
Tunica 18 1 1
Union 7 1
Walthall 16
Warren 12 1
Washington 48 2 2
Wayne 7
Webster 13 1
Wilkinson 40 3 1
Winston 17
Yalobusha 11
Yazoo 55 1
Total 2,469 82 47
