State positive cases not in decline yet, Panola add just 1 overnight

This morning MSDH is reporting 209 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and six new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 2,469, with 82 deaths. Three new outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities.

Panola County has 1 new cases reporting for a total of 22 positives since the state began keeping the data last month.

While most deaths from COVID-19 continue to be in adults over 60, five Mississippians under 50 years old have now also died. Social distancing, staying at home, and strong hygiene measures should still be strictly practiced to protect you and others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.