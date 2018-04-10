Obituaries

Gracie Lee Mead

Gracie Lee Mead passed away at home on April 6, 2018 in Houston, Texas with her children by her side.

Born in 1934 to John and Ada King in Batesville, Mississippi, Gracie was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty years, Charles.

She is survived by her five children, Charlotte and her husband, Stan; Jan and her husband, Greg; Tracy and her husband, Chris; Rob and his wife, Wendy; Dave and his wife, Bonnie; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and her three siblings, Betty, Denny and Jack.

Gracie was born and raised in the Deep South and spent most of her childhood playing in the creeks and along the railroad tracks of Batesville, Mississippi.

The oldest of four siblings, Gracie was adventurous and outgoing. Often in a dress but covered in dirt from her exploits, Gracie was always happiest outdoors, chasing her sister and brothers and the fireflies.

In high school, Gracie was as active as a teenager could be. Voted Most Popular by her class, she was a cheerleader and was involved in just about every club at Batesville High.

Gracie left home after high school and attended Methodist School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee.

Upon graduation, she went to work as a surgical nurse at West Tennessee Hospital. While in Memphis, she met Charles Mead. Soon after, Gracie and Charles married in Batesville and moved to Columbia, Missouri where Charles enrolled at the University of Missouri and Gracie continued her nursing career at Boone County Hospital.

In Columbia, they started a family and set up home in a quonset hut while Charles earned his degree from Mizzou. After graduation, Gracie and Charles moved their family to Moline, Illinois, with Nurse Gracie working at Hinds General Hospital and Charles launching a career in advertising.

While in Moline, they added two more children to their family. Having had enough of the Midwest’s bone-chilling winters, Gracie and Charles headed south for a brief stint in Jackson, Mississippi before finally landing in Houston, Texas where they added one last child to their energetic family.

With her first aid kit and watchful eye for mischief, she left professional nursing and took a position as a School Nurse for Spring Branch ISD so her work hours would align with her children’s school hours.

Gracie will always be loved and remembered for her open heart, her gentle Southern way and, most importantly, her devotion to her family. She was a nurse by profession and as a parent, she was forever the caring Mom.

When not chasing after her busy brood, Gracie spent her free time digging and planting in her garden. At 84 and just a couple weeks before leaving this Earth, she laid down a healthy layer of mulch in her beds one last time. Good to go.

Gracie spent her final days just as she did her early ones so long ago in the back roads of Batesville, among the flowers and under the sun.

A memorial service will be held on April 12 at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive, Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gracie Mead’s name to Second Baptist Church Beach Retreat Scholarship Fund.

Frances Herron Seale

Frances Herron Seale, age 95, passed away Wednesday morning, April 4, 2018, at her home in Batesville. Frances is widow of the late Cecil Seale.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 6, 2018, in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville.

The interment followed in Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The Reverends Ed Temple and Ed Woodall officiated the service.

Frances was born May 2, 1922 in Courtland, to the late Fulton A. and Merle Chapman Herron. She was a retired English teacher of twenty-eight years, and was an active and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of seventy-two years, having joined the church in 1946.

Frances was a member of the Truth Seekers Sunday School Class and Explorers Bible Study.

Following retirement, she stayed active in tending to her yard and flowers, as well as, entertaining her family and friends. She loved playing bridge and working on her needle work.

Over the years, Frances has cross-stitched a “Marriage Blessing” to over one hundred newly married couples.

Frances leaves a loving legacy to be cherished by her two daughters, Debbie Seale Haire (Tim) of Batesville, MS, Jan Seale Shipp (Bobby) of Batesville, MS; five grandchildren, Dr. Rob Shipp (Jasmine) of Cleveland, MS, Blake Shipp (Magan) of Batesville, MS, Rebekah Dorgan (Billy) of Hattiesburg, MS, Elizabeth Carpenter (Travis) of Batesville, MS, Charlsie Haire of Oxford, MS; thirteen great-grandchildren, Natalee Shipp, Janna Shipp, Preston Shipp, Nola Shipp, Andrew Shipp, Abigail Dorgan, William Dorgan, Annalise Dorgan, Elijah Dorgan, Caleb Carpenter, Aubrey Carpenter, Ezra Carpenter, Callie Carpenter.

In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathryn Oliver, Margaret Lee, and one brother, Warren Herron.

The family requests that anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, to send those to the First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Avenue, Batesville, MS 38606.

Leslie Howard “Les” Siltman

Leslie Howard “Les” Siltman, 72, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the Mississippi Veterans Home in Oxford.

Services were held Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Wells Funeral Home with interment following in Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Reverend John Howell officiated.

Les was born October 27, 1945 in Grenada to the late Raymond L. and Martha Haliburton Siltman and was raised in Batesville. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Les was in the insurance industry for forty-five years and ended his career as a Regional Manager for AFLAC.