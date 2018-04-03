Panola man, 38, killed in Saturday crash

A Panola County man was killed Saturday afternoon on Hwy. 51 South when his car left the road and struck a tree.

Family members said Kentry “Pook” Wright, 38, was driving himself to the hospital when the accident happened.

Wright, traveling north, hit a tree on the east side of the road about where Fox Run Rd. meets Hwy. 51.

Wright, a plumber and construction laborer, had apparently cut himself while working on a plumbing job in the Courtland area and was bleeding badly from his wrist. He left the job site, and said he was going to Batesville hospital, his sister said Monday.

Wright was likely killed instantly in the one-vehicle crash, witnesses said. The accident happened about 4 p.m. and Hwy. 51 was closed between Shiloh and Carlisle Roads for more than an hour.

He leaves two children, girls ages 15 and 11.

Apostle Florida Jackson Chapel in Batesville has charge of arrangements.