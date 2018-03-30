Obituaries

James “Jim” Ray Koonce

James “Jim” Ray Koonce, 86, of Sardis died Monday, March 26, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. James was born on February 29, 1932 in Yalobusha County.

Funeral services were held yesterday at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home in Sardis. Interment will be held in Miss. Veteran’s Cemetery in Newton today at 11:30 a.m.

He was a member of the United States Air Force and served for 21 years. He was a member of Sardis First Baptist Church and a member of Gideon’s International.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Gideon’s International or the American Cancer Society.

Sarah Vaughn

Sarah Vaughn, 87, died at her home near Sardis, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

A memorial service for Mrs. Vaughn was held Sunday, March 25, 2018 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Rev. Derrick Simmons officiated.

Sarah was born May 16, 1930 in Arkansas City, Ark. to the late Thomas Simpson and Maudie Simpson.

She was a Baptist by faith and a homemaker.