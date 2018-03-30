Lady Tigers trounce Columbus 17-2

By Brad Greer

The South Panola Lady Tigers opened the Region 2-6A softball slate in a big way by trouncing Columbus 17-2 in four innings Tuesday at Tiger Park.

South Panola (6-6, 1-0) managed only five hits but took advantage of 10 walks and a host of Columbus errors to win going away.

Rebekah Cook picked up the win in the circle by striking out 10 while walking two on two hits.

The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first despite only one hit, a leadoff double by Chloe Morgan.

Nautica Edwards gave South Panola a 6-0 advantage in the second, leading off with a walk and later scored on back-to-back errors by Columbus.

The Lady Falcons avoided the shutout with two runs in the third before South Panola sent 14 batters to the dish in the bottom half of the frame to plate 10 runs.

Haven Dulin and K. J. Hentz provided sacrifice flies to drive in runs. Bailey Russell followed with a two-run double down the left field line. Tyler Hamby extended the rally with an RBI single before Morgan cleared the bases with a triple.

South Panola ended the game in the fourth as Alli Cummins and Hentz both walked. After pinch-runner Bailey Ware stole third, Russell laid down a sacrifice bunt to chase home Ware.

Edwards and Morgan scored three runs each for South Panola. Cummins and Ma’Kayla Ales each crossed the plate twice. Aubrianna Craven, Hamby and Avery Seay scored one run each.

South Panola (JV) 10, Columbus 2

After spotting Columbus two runs in the first, South Panola scored five runs each in the next two frames to win going away.

Brinley Locke drove in three runs with a bases clearing triple in the second. Lena Grace Franklin added an RBI double. Molly Seay also produced a run with a groundout.

Seay, Addison Hardy and Peyton Pearson drove in runs with bases loaded walks in the first. Haven Dulin pitched two innings followed by Ware with one inning.

South Panola travels to Tupelo in a district matchup today beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity, followed by the junior varsity, weather permitting.