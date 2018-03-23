Obituaries

Christopher Allen SaShaun Davis

Christopher Allen SaShaun Davis, 25, died Monday, March 19, 2018 in Como. Services will be held tomorrow at 2 p.m. at North Panola High School. Interment will follow in Longtown Cemetery. Visitation will be held today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis.

Davis was born April 1, 1992 in Senatobia to the late Marcus Oliver and Mandra Henderson Davis of Sardis. He attended North Panola High School

Scarlett Jordan

Batesville- Scarlett Ann Dogan Jordan, 52, passed away on March 15, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be at Affordable Funeral Home, 1196 Mound Street in Grenada, on Friday, March 23, at 11 a.m.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 24, at 11 a.m. at Whosoever Church of Christ in Pope. Bro. Matt Hill will officiate the service.

Ms. Jordan was born on June 24, 1965 to the late Jack Dogan of Scobey and the late Elizabeth Burkes Turman of Enid.

Those left behind to cherish her loving memory are her son, Daniel Jordan; 3 brothers, Ronnie Dogan, Eddie Dogan and Greg Newman; one sister, Pam Dogan; stepfather, Billy Turman; ex husband, Maurice Jordan; 8 nephews, 7 nieces, 4 great nephews, 4 great nieces, and a host of family and friends.

Her brother, Burlin Dogan, preceded her in death.

Scarlett was a member of Whosoever Church of Christ in Pope. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved life. Scarlett will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jesse “Chuy” Villareal

A memorial service honoring Jesse “Chuy” Villareal will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 24 in the Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Lunch will be served at the Peaceable Kingdom following the service. Mr. Villarreal died Jan. 21, 2018 in Sardis.