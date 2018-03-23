NDJH and SPJH meet in inner-county matchup on diamond field

By Myra Bean

North Delta Jr. High baseball hosted South Panola Jr. High in an inner-county match up Monday evening. The game was scheduled as a doubleheader but the lights went out right before the start of the second inning in the second game.

Since they could not get them back on in a reasonable amount of time, the second game was called with North Delta leading 3-2.

In the first game, South Panola won 12-3 in five innings.

Briar Busy got the win pitching four innings, striking out six.

Atkins Elliot went two innings for North Delta, giving up five runs. Ethan Jefcoat pitched one inning in relief. Austin Taylor closed out the game.

North Delta avoided the shut out, scoring two runs in the fourth inning. Stiles Rowland scored an unearned run on a single by Elliott after getting on base on an error.

Ridge Aldison slammed a single to center field and scored on a Martin Wolfe’s ground out to third base to cut the lead 9-2.

In bottom of the fifth, Aden Sykes singled and then scored on Jefcoat’s single to left field to make the score 12-3.

Leading at the plate for North Delta were Elliot and Jefcoat, 1-for-2, one RBI each. Aldison and Sykes went 1-for-2, one run each.

For the South Panola team in top of the first, Tate Anderson was hit by a pitch and scored on Eli Russell’s single RBI (run batted in). Trey Drumheller single RBI to right drove home Russell for the 2-0 lead.

The Tigers went wild in the third inning, scoring seven runs, only three earned runs. Matthew Turner singled. With the bases loaded, Brock Ware hit a line drive to left driving Mack Boyette home, who was running for Turner.

Anderson and Russell then scored on passed balls after both were issued walks to get on base. Drumheller reached first on an error and then Ware scored on that same error.

Wesley Wilson loaded the bases on a walk then scored on J. D. Babb’s single RBI. Busby scored. Babb, Jordan Goforth and Turner loaded the bases. Babb scored the last run of the inning after Anderson was issued a walk for the RBI.

The Tigers added three insurance runs in top of the fifth. Babb, Goforth and Boyette, running for Turner, scored on RBIs from Turner, Anderson and John Blockmon.

Russell led South Panola at the plate going 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI, one walk.

Other hitters include Ware, 2-for-4, one RBI, one double; Anderson, 1-for-4, two runs, two RBI, two walks, one hit by pitch; Drumheller, 1-for-3, two RBIs; Busby, 2-for-3, one run; Babb, 1-for-3, two runs; Goforth, one run, two walks; Wilson, one run, one walk; and Turner, 2-for-3, two runs, 1 RBI, one walk.

South Panola played yesterday afternoon and will be home Monday to face North Delta at 5 and 7 p.m.