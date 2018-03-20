Obituaries

Veter Ree Armstrong

Veter Ree Armstrong, 81, formerly of Como, died March 14, 2018 at Methodist University Hospital.

Services were held yesterday at Cherry St. M. B. Church in Como.

Interment followed at Senatobia Memorial Service. Armstrong worked in Houskeeping for Northwest Community College.

Jerry M. Bryant

Jerry M. “Big Daddy” Bryant, age 67, passed away Saturday evening, March 17, 2018 at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at the Sardis Lake Baptist Church with interment to follow in Sardis Lake Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Rev. Kevin Crofford will be officiating.

Jerry was born on June 11, 1950 in Batesville, MS to the late J.B. and Kathleen Lovell Bryant. He was a retired insurance agent and a faithful member of the Sardis Lake Baptist Church. In Jerry’s spare time he enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, cooking and eating.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his loving memory include his wife of 40 years, Georgie Dettor Bryant of Sardis; three daughters, Trisha Sears of Southaven, Johna Moore of Sardis, and Angelina Humphreys of Water Valley; two sons, Edward Moore of Ridgeland and Jim Moore of Brandon; one sister, Sherry Bryant Burns of Batesville; two brothers, Perry J. Bryant and Terry Lee Bryant, both of Batesville; 11 grandchildren, Gabe Jasper, Jamie Crick (Matt), Hailey Moore, Steven Haley, Bo Moore, Kayleigh Pickett, Brandi Palmer (Daniel), Dustin Robertson, Avery Humphreys, Isabella Humphreys, Alyssa Humphreys; five great grandchildren, Lilly Crick, Mari Latham, Matt Raines, Mary Madison Raines, and Emily Robertson.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by one daughter, Wanda Kay Moore Brinson and one sister, Diane Bryant.

Larry Ford

Larry Ford, 63, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Services will be held Friday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. Tonya Butler will officiate. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Asa Cemetary, Courtland. Visitation will be held Thursday at Cooley’s from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Mr. Ford was born Aug. 24, 1954 to Robert Ford and Isola Hamilton in Memphis. He was an auto mechanic.

Allen “Al” Haberman

Allen “Al” Haberman, age 86, died peacefully at his home on March 13, 2018 with his family at his side.

Al was born in Marion, Ohio on July 8, 1931 to the late William G. and Minnie Ethel (Storer) Haberman.

He was a graduate of the Harding High School class of 1949. Al was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, enlisting at the height of the Korean War. For much of his service, he was with the 96th Air Refueling Squadron as boom operator on a KC-97G “Stratotanker”, an aerial refueling tanker variant of the C-97 “Stratofreighter.” He spent his final two years as an instructor in the Air Refueling School.

In 1956, he married Mary Margaret Lee of La Rue, Ohio; they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in November 2017.

He learned the grocery business from his brother “Willie”, working at Willie’s grocery – La Rue Cash & Carry in La Rue, OH – as Butcher and Manager for 12 years. Al later owned and operated the New Bloomington Grocery in New Bloomington, Ohio.

Al was also employed in Marion, Ohio at Tecumseh Products, where he supervised two production lines, for 17 years until the plant closed. In 1984, he relocated to Batesville, MS for a position as Unit Manager at the Thermos Company; he retired from Thermos in 1994.

After retirement, Al returned to the grocery business as a merchandiser for Nabisco; he also worked at Save-A-Lot in the meat department as a stocker.

Al was a member of The American Legion (for 62 continuous years) and the First United Methodist Church of Batesville.

He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, bowling, puzzles, and card games. Most of all, Al enjoyed spending time in the local stores, shopping and keeping up on current grocery prices, where he would often see people he’d worked with at Thermos; he really enjoyed speaking with them.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret; his son, Richard; his daughter Mary K. (Jeff) Dilley (and grandchildren Ethan and Kate); his daughter Julie R. Haberman (and grandchildren Ashley, Tevin, Austin, Amber, and Giovanni); and his sister, Shirley Marquis; as well as three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, William “Willie” Haberman, and his sisters: Kay Haberman-Gill, Cleo Bucher, Bernice Reynolds, Edna Riddle, and Jean LaRue.

In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to the First United Methodist Church of Batesville or to the children’s or veteran’s charity of your choice.

If you knew Al, please feel free to attend an informal gathering on March 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home, 340 MS Highway 35 North Batesville, Mississippi, or you may sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.wellsfuneralhome.net/obituary/allen-haberman

Gertie Louise O’Conner Mathews

Gertie Louise O’Conner Mathews, 79, died Friday, March 16, 2018 at Diversicare in Batesville. Gertie was the widower of the late Donald Mathews.

Funeral services were held Sunday in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment following in Longtown Cemetery near Crenshaw.

Gertie was born on February 27, 1939 in Panola County to the late Donald and Gertie Mae Adams Mathews. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville and was a retired factory worker.

Eva Harrison Minga

Eva Harrison Minga, 93, died Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Sardis.

Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

She was born on July 22, 1924, in Lafayette County to Lucy Prints and Joshua Harrison. Mrs. Minga was an active member of First Baptist Church in Sardis.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Sardis First Baptist Church. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel has charge of arrangements.

Anne Holland Pope

Anne Holland Pope, 73, a retired District Manager Social Security Administration, died Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Methodist Central, Memphis.

Visitation is Friday, March 23, 2018, 1-2 p.m. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in is handling the arrangements.

Mrs. Pope was an avid bowler and former member of the BP&W club and Quota. She was a member of Oakhurst Baptist Church.

Survivors include: five sons Wade Holland of Clarksdale, Shannon Holland (Susan) of Batesville, Mike Pope (Brenda) of Helena, David Pope (Ginger) of Dockery, and Richard Pope (Denise) Goodlettsville; daughter Sylvia Pope of New Orleans; three brothers James Walker of Cleveland, Robert Walker of Hattiesburg, and Ronald Walker or Perkinston; grandchildren Brittany Holland, Tyler Holland, Ethan Holland, John Pope, Jason Pope, Deanna Smith (Zach), Corey Fletcher, Jaret Fletcher (Mallory), and Jeremy King; great-grand’s Haven Kate Holland, Christian Fletcher, Caylee Fletcher and Harper Fletcher.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Henry Haven Holland and Garland Pope; parents James K. and Dorothy Sullivan Walker; and brother Michael Walker.

Bonnie Lee Norwood Thornton

Bonnie Lee Norwood Thornton, age 82, passed away Saturday morning, March 17, 2018 at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church near Batesville, with the family receiving friends beginning at 12 p.m. at the church.

The interment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park with Rev. Charles Reed officiating the services.

Bonnie was born November 4, 1935 in Batesville, MS to the late Shuford H. and Bertha Estelle Tidwell Norwood.

She retired from Irwin B. Schwabe Manufacturing as plant manager after twenty-three years. Following retirement, she worked at Vanity Fair Outlet Mall in Batesville, as an associate.

Bonnie has been a faithful lifetime member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. She was an outgoing person who enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling.

Bonnie also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends as well as gardening. Her favorite part about being outside working in her flowers, was watching her hummingbirds.

Her loving memory and heritage is left to be cherished by her husband, James H. “Skeeta” Thornton of Batesville, MS; one daughter, Melanie Taylor Beard (Daniel) of Batesville, MS; four step-daughters, Donna Kay Hess (Larry) of Baldwin, GA, Nancy Lynn Thornton of Tequesta, FL, Jo Anna Enten (Tim) of Charlotte, NC, Jennifer Leigh Parsons (Randy) of Memphis, TN; two sons, Ronnie E. Taylor (Nita) of Batesville, MS, Jeffery L. Taylor (Margie) of Batesville, MS; 10 grandchildren, Josh Taylor, Jarrett Taylor, Andrea Rose, Ashley Jenkins, Allison Rose, Benji Kelly, Haley Enten, Matthew Enten, Audrey Garrett, Donna Grace Garrett; six great-grandchildren, Summer Jenkins, Jason Turner, Sawyer Taylor, Wilder Taylor, Everett Taylor, and Asher Taylor.

Besides her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her first husband, James Robert Taylor; sister, Helen K. Norwood Boatwright; brother, Bobby G. Norwood, and one great-granddaughter, Mabry Suzanne Turner.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, may forward those to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, c/o Debra Johnson, 1368-B Shady Grove Road, Batesville, MS 38606.

Jesse “Chuy” Villarreal

A memorial service honoring Jesse “Chuy” Villareal will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Lunch will be served at the Peaceable Kingdom following the service.

Mr. Villarreal died Jan. 21, 2018 in Sardis.