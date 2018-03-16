Sheriff: Deputy apprehends peeping Tom in woods

By Ashley Crutcher

Tocowa Rd. residents report a peeping Tom to Deputy Steven Moore who later apprehended the suspect in the woods behind the residences.

Deputy Moore responded to Tocowa Rd., Courtland in reference to a suspicious person looking through the window. The resident advised the suspect was on his back porch looking into his house.

The resident stated he told the suspect that he called the Sheriff’s Department and that he needed to get off of his property. According to the report, the suspect ran to the neighbor’s residence.

The neighbor reported the resident notified him of the suspect’s whereabouts and he then turned on his exterior light to see the suspect running towards another neighbor’s property.

The neighbor advised he looked out a second time and saw the suspect back on the resident’s property standing in front of a shed before the suspect ran off into the woods.

According to the report, the suspect returned to the neighbor’s and was looking through the window of his home. Deputy Moore went into the woods and managed to apprehend the suspect.

“Are you on any type of medication or do you use drugs,” asked the deputy.

“Occasionally I use methamphetamine,” said the suspect.

All three residents advised they wanted to press charges for trespassing. The suspect was arrested and charged with trespassing and public intoxication.

Two juveniles landed themselves in some hot water for making threats in school. One 14-year-old made threats at Pope school and a 17-year-old was charged with simple assault by threat on Sardis Lake Dr.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received approximately 40 calls for service which required assistance from Panola County Deputies from March 1 to March 8.

March 1

• Sardis Lake Dr. resident reported to Deputy Mark Allen she returned home to find the suspect knocking on her door and an argument ensued. The resident advised the suspect to leave the property and that he was not allowed at the residence.

According to the report, the suspect threatened the resident and her children before pushing her 12-year-old son down. The resident stated she began wrestling with the suspect and had to chase him off with a baseball bat after the suspect picked up a chair and charged her with it.

The suspect fled from the residence, taking the chair with him. According to the report, the resident suffered minor scratches and her son had a bruise on his back side where he landed after being pushed by the suspect.

Deputy Allen responded to the suspect’s residence across the road and spoke with the suspect’s step-father who advised the suspect was not at the residence at the time.

• Deputy Darryl House took a report of an assault on Hammond Hill Rd. where the resident reported her husband struck her in the back of her head with his fist.

• Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy House the suspect threatened to “knock the smile off of her face.”

• Deputy Stevie Webb spoke to a Longtown Rd., Sarah resident who reported she last had her purse in the auditorium at North Panola High School of Feb. 28 and advised before going onstage for the program she covered the purse with her jacket.

According to the report, after the program the resident noticed the purse, which contained a brown smaller purse with approximately $113 inside, a pair of headphones valued at $105 and a Maxphone valued at $375, was missing.

March 3

• Sees Chapel Rd., Crenshaw resident reported to Deputy Eugene Flowers her husband slapped her three times on the right side of her face. According to the report, the resident had visible marks on her right cheek.

The resident stated the suspect left in a black Pontiac with a handgun and was intoxicated. The resident advised she doesn’t normally drink but she drank the last two bottles of beer to keep her husband from drinking them, which is when the disturbance began.

Deputy Flowers responded to the residence a second time along with Deputy Tommy Crutcher and made contact with the suspect. The suspect was patted down for weapons and denied hitting the resident.

According to the report, once in handcuffs the suspect began cursing at the resident, resisting and refused to be taken out of his house. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

• Atkins Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Flowers while he was at the tire shop an individual walked up to him and said that he burned on house and that the resident’s house was next.

• Lt. George Renfroe conducted a traffic stop on a red 1997 Chevy Blazer SUV on Eureka Rd. The stop led to a consented search of the vehicle where drugs were detected in the vehicle. According to the report, two occupants in the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Manford, Tenn. resident reported to Lt. Renfroe someone was staying at one of her properties on Oakview Dr. in Como and had damaged the property. The resident advised upon her arrival to the residence she noticed two dogs chained to a tree with no food or water.

Upon entering the residence she noticed two puppies inside the residence with no food or water and advised there was dog urine and poop throughout the home.

The resident also stated two cats were left at the property and someone was staying at the residence without permission. The mother to the renter arrived on the scene and advised she was there to feed the animals due to her daughter being out of town.

Lt. Renfroe contacted the renter who advised she had permission to stay at the residence but she was already planning to move. The renter stated she planned to move the dogs after she got home and that she would clean the residence the next day.

• Curtis Rd. resident reported to Deputy Maurice Market her sister used her vehicle all day and advised she went to get her vehicle back and called the police and a tow truck.

March 4

• Deputy Allen received a reported from an individual at Pats Bluff campsite who advised a white Ford extended cap, which was badly smoking, stopped at their campsite and took a toolbox full of carpenter power tools.

Deputy Allen advised he would check the Coles Point boat ramp area for the vehicle. Upon entering Corps property, Deputy Allen met a vehicle meeting the description and made the stop.

The driver was asked if he took a tool box from the campsite to which he replied yes but stated he thought someone left it there. The driver was escorted back to the campsite where the individual identified the vehicle and tools.

Deputy Allen ran a license check on the driver and was notified of a warrant out for the driver’s arrest for a child support lockup order.

According to the report, the driver also had an expired license and advised Deputy Allen that his girlfriend hid his “glass dope pipe”. Deputy Allen asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle and advised her the deputies would be deploying K9 Adar to search the vehicle and the passenger reported she also has a glass pipe in her purse.

The passenger was taken into custody and K9 Adar did not alert deputies to anything else in the vehicle. According to the report, the tag on the Ford F-150 was registered to a Chevy pickup and was taken from the vehicle. Both subjects were transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Investigator Terry Smith responded to house fire on Glenmary St. where the structure had completely burned. According to the report, no one knew who lived at the residence at the time. Later in the day an individual reported her friend was saying he had burned the home.

The suspect was arrested later in the day for public drunk. Investigator Smith conducted an interview with the suspect who denied having anything to do with the fire. The suspect advised he and the individual fight and have their issues but he would never do that.

• Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy Renfroe an individual was at her mother-in-law’s residence looking for her. According to the report, the suspect threatened to shoot the resident in Feb.

The resident stated she was holding the door at church when the suspect came up to walk in as the resident let the door close. According to the report, the suspect was aggravated and that’s when she went to the residence looking for her.

• Deputy Market spoke with a Carlisle Rd., Courtland resident who reported his brother was asked to move his trailer off of the resident’s land. The resident advised his brother also threatened to do bodily harm to him by shooting and beating him.

• Woodruff Rd. resident reported to Deputy Tripp Williams her prescription medication was missing from her residence. The resident advised she originally thought she misplaced them but she was unable to locate them.

According to the report, none of the medications were narcotics. The resident stated an individual was at her residence previously asking what medications she was on and asked if they helped her paid.

According to the report, the individual did not have health insurance and knew where the medicine was kept.

• Atkins St., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Flowers an individual pulled her out of her apartment by her hair and assaulted her. The resident wrote a statement and was advised to pick up a report to press charges.

March 5

• Senatobia resident reported to Deputy House they had some items in their old home on Sardis Lake Dr. and no one has been living at the residence. The resident advised the items are missing from the home and are approximately worth $2,600.

• Camille St., Sardis resident reported to Lt. Chuck Tucker he has seen a white truck and a red car pull into his driveway and turn around on several occasions in the months of Dec. and Jan. The resident advised he has footage of the incidents and he feels as if he is being harassed.

March 6

• Barker Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy House his girlfriend took his car. The girlfriend advised she asked the resident something and he started to choke and hit her.

March 7

• Cline Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputies Flowers and Crutcher someone broke into his son’s shed and stole a toolbox and exhaust system out of it. The resident also stated a cherry picker, two cylinder bottles and a lawn mower was stolen. The resident received a report from a neighbor who reported seeing some of the stolen items in an individual’s yard. The deputies along with Investigator Tyler Mills located the push mower at a residence on Springport Rd. The Springport Rd. resident advised an individual traded a mower for the cherry picker. Investigator Mills and deputies responded to Central Academy Rd. to speak with the suspect but his father answered the door and advised his son was in the bed sick. The resident advised his son did have a cherry picker in the back of his truck which he advised his son bought from another individual. The suspect was transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Deputy Kevin Leland and a school official spoke with a juvenile who reported her mother allows men to harm her. The juveniles stated they pull her pants down and lay on top of her. The incident is under further investigation.

• Curtis Locke Station Rd. resident reported to Lt. Renfroe she and an individual were arguing when the individual pushed her. The resident advised she grabbed a knife for her protection but the individual slammed her on the bed and punched her, according to the report. LifeGuard transported the resident to Panola Medical to treat her injuries. According to the report, the resident is pregnant and suffered a cut to her finger.

• Ruby Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Chantryce Morris an individual tried to rear-end his vehicle as he and his brother were headed home. The resident advised he and his brother have been receiving threatening calls and text messages from the suspect stating he was going to shoot them.

• Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy Mike Davis her nehew has been told to stay off the property but continues to trespass.

• Belmont Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Jeff Still he and the suspect have adjoining properties and advised there is a dispute on the property line. According to the report, the resident had a survey done showing the property lines and the suspect disputes the survey paid for by the resident. A court date has been set for June. The suspect got an emergency easement across the resident’s property that allows the suspect to access his own property. According to the report, the resident set up trail cameras on the property which showed the suspect trespassing on the resident’s property beyond the easement.

March 8

• Balentine Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Tripp Williams and Deputy Chris Watson his black 2008 BMW was stolen. The resident advised he went outside to crank his vehicle and returned inside to finish getting ready for work. When the resident came back outside his vehicle was gone, according to the report. The resident advised he had no leans on the vehicle.

• Lt. Emily Griffin responded to Hays Crossing Rd. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The resident advised when he attempted to confront the driver he tried backing into his vehicle and then left the area at a high rate of speed. Lt. Griffin observed a footprint on the front door where it appeared as if someone kicked it, but the door was still secured. Lt. Griffin located a grey knit cap in the front yard. The resident stated when he first observed the vehicle the white male passenger was on the front porch while the driver remained in the vehicle.

• Deputies Watson and Williams responded to Panola Medical in reference to an assault. The victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend because she wanted to leave him. The resident stated the suspect choked her causing bruises and cuts. The resident advised the suspect took her white 2002 Ford Focus.

• Ballentine Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Crutcher her mother assaulted her. The resident advised she arrived hom to a lock on her door and her mother stated DHS was on their way to the residence. The resident advised she believes her mother thought that she called DHS on her. According to the report, after DHS left the mother went over to the residence and started cursing her and grabbed the resident by the hair and attempted to pull her out of the house. The resident also stated her mother pushed her boyfriend out of the house. The resident advised she wanted to press charges against her mother.

• Morrow Rd. resident reported a dog was wondering around her land while her grandchild and daughter were in the yard. According to the report, the dog has killed some of the resident’s cats and other small dogs and has bitten at least one other person. The resident requested something be done about the vicious dog.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

• March 2, private property accident on Belmont Rd.

• March 3, car hit deer on Hwy. 310.

• March 5, car lost control on Woodruff Rd.

• March 5, hit and run occured in the Pope School parking lot.

• March 5, vehicle struck a deer on Belmont Rd.

• March 7, car hit a deer on Barnacre Rd.

• March 8, vehicle pulled out in front of another on Goodhope Rd. An injury was reported.

• March 8, vehicle hit mirrors on Pope-Water Valley Rd.