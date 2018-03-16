Obituaries

Bennie Lee Abson

Bennie Lee Abson, 76, died at his home in Batesville on March 12, 2018. Services were held Wednesday, March 14 at Concord M. B. Church. Pastor Christopher Townsend officiated. Interment was held in Concord Church Cemetery.

Mr. Abson was born Nov. 17, 1941 in Crossett, Ark. to Gordon and Lottie Mae Baker Abson. He was a retired school teacher and corps park ranger. He was a member and deacon of Concord M. B. Church. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Robert D. Carpenter

Robert D. Carpenter, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at his home in Oakland.

He was born on July 7, 1934 in Crowder, MS to Mary Nolan and Vernon Carpenter.

A memorial service was held on March 15 at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville. Dickins Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Helen Frances Adickes Sam

Helen Frances Adickes Sam, 90, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at her home in Oxford.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 18, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Reverend John Garrott officiating.

Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Miami, Florida to Withers Witherspoon and Esther Womble Adickes, Fran spent the first six years of her life in living in Brazil.

Upon returning to the United States she spent her childhood in North and South Carolina. While attending the University of South Carolina she met the love of her life, Joe Sam and they were married September 11, 1945.

A member of First Presbyterian Church, she taught children’s Sunday School classes and participated in the Esther Ethridge Circle.

She was active in the Cosmopolitan Club and the Oxford Artist Guild. Fran loved art and found pleasure in painting pictures of her family as well as landscapes, animals, and wildlife.

Through her love of language, she became proficient in speaking Spanish, French, and Portuguese. A love for horses inspired her to enjoy riding up until the age of 80.

Fran loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Joseph Sam and her daughter, Sherrie Sam Rikard.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Sam Garrott and her husband, Andy of Batesville, MS; a son, Joseph A. Sam and his wife, Denise of McKenzie, TN; her grandchildren, Rebecca Thomas and her husband, Will, Meredith Linville and her husband, Jason, Brad Sam and his wife, Amber, Anderson Garrott and his wife, Megan, Joey Sam and his wife, Katherine, Joshua Garrott, Tommy Sam and Scotty Sam and his wife, Tiffany; and 12 great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Sam’s memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 924 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655.

For additional information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit our website at www.wallerfuneralhome.com <http://www.wallerfuneralhome.com> or call 662-234-7971.