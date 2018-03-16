Judge issues warrants for defendants who failed to appear

By Ashley Crutcher

Batesville Police Department welcomed a new officer onto the force during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court as Judge Jay Westfaul swears in Officer Rico Harris.

After the welcoming court got back to business hearing from Brandon Burton, 10765 Charlie Pride Hwy. Lambert, charged with burglary, Conspiracy to commit a crime and three counts of petit larceny. Burton’s bond is set at $5,000.

Judge Westfaul allowed Burton to bond out with an unsecured bond, meaning Burton only has to pay the bond if he fails to appear to any of his court dates. “Burton hasn’t been served our warrant.

Lafayette is holding him for similar charges,” said Detective Justin Maples. Burton was remanded back into the custody of the Lafayette County Sheriff.

Madison G. Atkinson, 734 Atkinson Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court for old fines from Dec. of 2016.

“I was in the hospital on my court date and never got another court date,” said Atkinson. Judge Westfaul has allotted Atkinson 30 days to pay the old fine in the amount of $832.

LaKrystal Brownlee, 14989 Eureka Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to contempt of court for failing to paid old fines from Oct. of 2017.

Brownlee pleaded guilty to new charges of expired tag and no proof of insurance. Brownlee provided proof of insurance and a tag, which she purchased after the fact.

Brownlee’s total in fines was lowered from $1,984 to $1,484, which is due in 30 days.

Demetras D. Williams, 107 MLK Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct failure to comply. Williams faces a $647 fine due in 30 days.

Takela S. Burnett, 805-D Brittany Dr., Oxford, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and has old fines from May of 2016. The judge allotted 30 days for the total $1,451 fine to be paid.

Jessica Smallie, 206 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of paraphernalia. Smallie faces a $383 fine due in 30 days.

Cody Appleton, 4583 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and speeding 55 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. Appleton has 30 days to pay the $831 fine.

Brittany Bounds, 5951 Mingle Dr., Memphis, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply, possession of paraphernalia and shoplifting.

Bounds was released to Desoto County before bonding out. Al Williams bonding company has been notified.

Taleshia Baskerville, 3720 Ramblewood Dr., Honr Lake, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. Baskerville was also released to Desoto County before bonding out. Al Williams bonding company has been notified.

Stephanie Copeland, 2341 Putmand Rd., Lambert, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, simple possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Marcia Black, 100 Hobbs Rd., Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, false information, no driver’s license, and no proof of insurance. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Hunter Lenard, 218-A Broadway St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to three counts of petit larceny. The case is set to go to trial on April 18.

Charlene Turner, 406-B Alcorn St., Sardis, failed to appear to answer charges for open container. A warrant has been issued.

Travis Ware, 120 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for open container. A warrant has been issued.

Rashunda Ladd, 7884 Pine Frost Ln., Memphis, failed to appear to answer charges for resisting arrest, shoplifting and simple possession of marijuana. A warrant has been issued.

Markeno Lee, 173 314, Apt. 1, Oxford, was charged with simple assault. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution. Lee also has old fines from July of 2017 in the amount of $416 which the judge ordered to be paid by today.