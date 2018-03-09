SP continues slump at Charger Field

By Brad Greer

After a five-game home stand to start the baseball season, South Panola hit the road Tuesday at Southaven looking to break decade-long losing streak at Charger Field.

Southaven would keep the streak alive as Jaylen Armstrong and Garrett Riggs limited the South Panola bats to two hits as the Chargers came away with a 7-2 victory.

The two teams met again last night in Batesville in the resumption of a rain out from Feb. 23. South Panola will host Olive Branch tonight beginning at 5 p.m with the junior varsity contest.

Southaven broke open a scoreless game in the fourth on a Riggs three-run home run followed by a Hendrix Cooley solo shot after two were out in the inning.

South Panola (4-2) got on the board in the fifth as Gehrig Griffin bounced into a fielders’ choice to drive in courtesy runner Chris Brown from third. Brown entered the game after Braydyn Lee doubled with one out.

The Tigers other run came in the seventh as Bowen Williams’ sacrifice fly plated Nathan Herron who led off the inning with a single.

Williams give up five runs on five hits and struck out three in four innings on the mound. Wes Morgan tossed the final two innings, fanning three while surrendering two unearned runs on three hits.