Obituaries

Edith Elizabeth Avery

Edith Elizabeth Avery, age 90, passed away March 5, 2018, at her home in Batesville.

She was born November 10, 1927, to Audie Earl Tucker and Vera Alice Newton Tucker in Courtland.

Miss Edith especially enjoyed fishing and camping, working in her flowers beds, and reading. She was a faithful member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. Her family was the joy of her life, especially her children and grandchildren. Seven Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Shiloh United Methodist Church of Batesville. Burial followed in the Shiloh Church Cemetery with Erick Avery, Nathaniel Evans, Jonathan Avery, Gary Martin, and Alton Lee serving as pallbearers.

Miss Edith is survived by her daughter, Anita Avery Coleman of Batesville, and a son, Ronald Eugene Avery of Courtland; three grandchildren, Abby Renee Evans, David Erick Avery, and Amanda Michelle Lee; and five great-grandchildren, Jolie Avery, Lily Avery, Hunter Evans, Hayden Evans, and Alton Lee.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Herman Avery, one sister, Earlene Tucker Scruggs, and six brothers, Billy Tucker, David Tucker, Norwood Tucker, Carter Tucker, Raymond Tucker and Don Tucker.

Rickey Ferrell

Rickey Ferrell, 56, died March 1, 2018 at his home in Courtland. Services will be held tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. in Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. Pastor Zannie Leland will officiate.

Interment will follow in Spring Hill Asa Church Cemetery in Courtland.

Mr. Ferrell was born on Aug. 11, 1961 in Batesville to Chester and Famous Goodrum Ferrell. He attended South Panola High School and was a lead person at Thermos.

Donald Wayne “Don” Finnie

Donald Wayne “Don” Finnie, age 71, passed away at North Delta Hospice in Southaven, MS on February 28, 2018.

Don was born November 23, 1946 to the late William Homer Finnie and Betty Gordon Finnie in Panola County.

He was a professor for 20 plus years with Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, CO. where he taught anatomy, biology, and physiology.

Upon retirement and his move back to MS, Don could be found hunting and fishing. He enjoyed making pottery and tinkering with taxidermy. Donald played guitar during high school in a band called the Nomads.

The family he leaves behind include his wife, Sybil Griffey Finnie of Sardis; his son, Wesley Von Kanel of Sardis; his brother, Homer Lee Finnie (Belle) of Batesville; and 2 grandchildren, Tyler Wesley Von Kanel and Kaylee Von Kanel.

The family held a private memorial service for Mr. Finnie. Wells Funeral Home has charge.

Riley Boyd “Bud” Ford

Riley Boyd “Bud” Ford, age 79, passed away Wednesday, March 7, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services for Bud will be held at 2 p.m. today at Eureka United Methodist Church near Courtland with interment following at Eureka Cemetery.

Bud was born December 25, 1938 to the late Riley Ford and Myrtice Cook Ford in Yalobusha County. Bud worked as a heavy equipment operator and cattle farmer during his lifetime.

He began his career working for MDOT for 10 years, followed by Farrish Gravel Co., and ending his career with 20 years with Panola County. He was a member of Eureka Methodist Church.

After retirement, Bud enjoyed traveling and farming. He adored his family and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bud loved his Church and his Lord.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his precious memory include his wife, Johnnie Lou McMinn Ford of Courtland; his daughters, Stephanie Ford Hopper (Ronnie) of Batesville, Cindy Ford Baker (Gene) of Pope, and Jennifer Ford Jackson (Lee) of Courtland; sisters, Kay Mettatal (Nolan) of Sardis, and Dorothy Jean Mixon of Batesville; brother, Sonny Ford (Amanda) of Courtland; eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by one son, Stacey Boyd Ford.

Clifton Skip Goodwin

Clifton Skip Goodwin, 71, of Batesville, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 9, 2018 at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 1-3 p.m.

Interment will be in Blackjack Cemetery in Panola County.

He was born on May 8, 1946 in Batesville, to Ruth Anne May and Robert Goodwin. He was a painter for 40 years and worked for Lawrence Brothers.

Katie Kitchens Hudson

Katie A. Kitchens Hudson, 77, died Friday, March 2, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS in Oxford.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Pepper officiating.

Burial will follow in Forrest Memorial Cemetery in Batesville. The visitation will be held Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 12 until 2 p.m.. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home.

Born in Lafayette County, to the late Joe and Della Bishop Kitchens, Mrs. Hudson was the retired owner of Crossroads Grocery and Gas Station. She was a Baptist. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hudson and her caretaker/friend, Tommy Gray.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Hudson Smith (Lee) of Pope and grandchildren, Taylor L. Smith Shelby (Nate) of Batesville and Hudson G. Smith of Pope.

Memorial Contributions in Mrs. Hudson’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206.

James Calvin Johnson

James Calvin Johnson, age 70, passed away Tuesday afternoon at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services for Mr. Johnson will be held at 2:00 p.m. today in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon prior to the service. Interment will follow at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw. Rev. Roy Hartzell will officiate.

Calvin was born Jan. 1, 1948 to the late Harry Edward Johnson and Maggie Murchison Johnson in Denmark, MS. Calvin worked the land his entire life. It could be said farming was his passion.

He considered himself to be a member of the Church of the Great Outdoors. After retirement from farming, Calvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his shop. He cherished the time he spent playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Late in the afternoons he could be found riding the turn rows looking at the growing crops.

The family he leaves behind to carry on his legacy include his loving wife, Cathy Johnson of Batesville; his sons, Johnny Johnson (Melanie) of Meridian, and Jim Johnson (Debbie) of Sardis; his sisters, Joyce Johnson Berry and Susie Johnson Cook, both of Sledge; grandchildren, Courtney, Taylor, Chasity, and Jay; step-grandchildren, Hunter and Forrest; great-grandchildren, Connor, Braiden, and Memphis.

In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Jean Hudspeath.

Little Kingston Gabriel Laws

Little Kingston Gabriel Laws, 2-months-old, died Saturday, March 3, 2018 at his home in Courtland.

Graveside services will be held Monday, March 12 at 1 p.m. in Batesville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Laws was born December 24, 2017 to James Webster and Maddie Laws of Courtland.

Barbara Lynne Manuel

Mrs. Barbara Lynne Manuel, 59, passed away Friday, March, 2, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Memorial service will be Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 2 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church (124 CR 519, Como, MS 38619).

Mrs. Jean Rogers will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Manuel was born in Memphis, TN. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Mrs. Manuel was described as a mother to many more than just her children.

She would never turn anyone away, no matter who they were. If they needed help, Mama Lynne was there for them. However, nothing was more important to her than her family, especially her grandbabies.

Mrs. Manuel is survived by her mother, Margaret Gay Stiles of Harmontown, MS; two daughters, December (Adam) McKenzie of Oxford, and Angela Gay (Jeff Blackwood) Manuel of Crenshaw, MS; two sons, John Anthony (Leigh Ann) Manuel, Jr., of Potts Camp, MS, and Joey (Lucy) Manuel of Olive Branch, MS; three granddaughters, Jordin Lea Manuel of Potts Camp, Gracie Lynne Blackwood of Crenshaw, and Grace Hartman of Olive Branch; three grandsons, John Anthony Manuel, III, of Potts Camp, John Hunter Blackwood of Crenshaw, and Marshall Hartman of Olive Branch; one brother, Joe Stiles of Harmontown; one sister, Teresea Gray of Harmontown; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Manuel was preceded in death by her husband, John Anthony Manuel, Sr.; and her father, Herman Leon Stiles.

Donations and memorials in honor of Mrs. Lynne Manuel may be made to New Hope Baptist Church (124 Hwy. 519, Como, MS 38619).

Online condolences may be left on her Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.

Carnes McCormack

Carnes McCormack, 72, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Carnes was born to Fred Carnes McCormack and Virginia Riddick McCormack on April 4, 1945 in Oxford.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Yellville, Ark.

Interment will follow at Georges Creek Cemetery near Yellville, Arkansas. He is the son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. M. M. Randolph of Batesville.

Earlene Tucker Scruggs

Earlene Tucker Scruggs, age 86, passed away Friday morning, March 2, 2018, at her home in Batesville.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 4, 2018, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment took place in Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis. Reverend Jim Scruggs officiated.

Earlene was born April 16, 1931 in Batesville to the late Audie Earl and Vera Alice Newton Tucker. She was a wife and mother, and was the glue that held her family together.

In her spare time, Earlene enjoyed many pastimes, including, sewing, cooking, gardening, reading her Bible, and working puzzles, just to name a few. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Sardis.

Earlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Donald Scruggs of Batesville; daughter, Brenda Scruggs Crowell (Dale) of Batesville; two sons, Faron Scruggs (Liz) of Hernando, Wayne Scruggs of Sardis; sister, Elizabeth Avery of Batesville; two grandchildren, Melody Crowell Pearson and Michelle Kuykendoll; two great-grandchildren, Mary Margaret Pearson and Daylien Kuykendoll.

Other than her parents, Earlene was preceded in death by her six brothers, Billy Tucker, David Tucker, Norwood Tucker, Carter Tucker, Raymond Tucker, and Don Tucker.

Mary Legrande Wiggers

Mary Legrande Wiggers, age 88, died Friday, March 2, 2018, at her home in Oxford.

Services were held at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Oxford Monday, March 5, 2018.

Mary was born April 4, 1929 in Yazoo City to the late William Henry and Hattie Dixon Tennent. She was a homemaker and teacher.

Valerie Tribble Mitchell

Batesville- Valerie Tribble Mitchell, 44, died Feb. 28, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be held tomorrow at 11 a.m. in Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel in Batesville.

Pastor Cornelius Watson will officiate. Interment will follow in Falcon Cemetery. Visitation will be held today from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Ms. Mitchell was born April 14, 1973 in Clarksdale to Robert Ayers and Bertha Jean Tribble. She was a factory worker at Walmart and a member of Burail Chapel M. B. Church in Falcon.