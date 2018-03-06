Tiger baseball win three games in two days

By Brad Greer

The South Panola Tigers completed a successful weekend on the baseball diamond by winning three games at home to improve to 4-1 on the season.

SP 8, Lafayette County 1

Despite the chilly temputures pitcher Blaine Ware was red hot, striking out 15 batters in a complete game victory. Ware scattered six hits and issued one walk while throwing 80 pitches.

The Tigers gave Ware plenty of offensive support with a six-run third inning. Lafayette County plated their lone run in the fourth on a double and two singles.

Braydyn Lee staked South Panola to a 2-0 lead in the third by unloading a bases loaded double with one out off Commodore starting pitcher Taylor Tarver.

Bowen Williams followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Brandon Phelps. After Gehrig Griffin reached on a throwing error, Dawson Griffin and Wes Morgan delivered back-to-back singles to drive in runs.

South Panola added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game out of reach. Gehrig Griffin led off the fifth with a double and later raced home on a wild pitch to give the Tigers a 7-1 cushion.

Lee drove in his third run of the game in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to bring in courtesy runner John Culp.

The rest of the night belonged to Ware. After giving up his lone run in the fourth, he retired the next 10 of-11 Commodore hitters with six via coming by strikeouts including the final two to end the game. The junior lefty walked the first batter of the game and did not allow another free pass.

Gehrig Griffin registered a double and single followed by Dawson Griffin’s two singles and RBI. Lee also added a double and single.

Nathan Herron, Morgan and Phelps registered singles while Culp scored two runs in a courtesy running role.

SP 10, Horn Lake 0

The Tigers continued their dominating pitching Saturday as senior Chris Brown spun a four-hit shutout as South Panola made quick work of Horn Lake in five innings.

Horn Lake loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first but could not get on the board as Brown escaped the jam with a strike out, force out and ground out to the inning.

Brown struck out four and did not allow a walk nor allowed a runner past first base over the next four innings.

South Panola took advantage of two errors in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead. The Tigers added three runs on four hits in the following frame as Herron provided the blow with a two-run double.

The Tigers put the game away in the fifth with five runs on five hits as the game was call after the 10 run mercy rule came into plazy.

Bowen Williams and Dawson Griffin provided run-scoring singles while eighth grade leadoff hitter Mari Boyd ropped a two-run double that ended the game. Boyd also contributed with two singles and scored two runs.

Dawson Griffin added two singles while Morgan, Gehrig Griffin, Phelps and Ware singled.

South Panola 6, Senatobia 5

Bowen Williams singled with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored courtesy runner Grayden Gullick from third to give the Tigers a thrilling 6-5 come-from-behind victory Saturday afternoon.

South Panola trailed 5-0 in the third before mounting the comeback with two runs in the third and three in the sixth.

Braydyn Lee led off the seventh with a single Gullick stole second and third before Williams lined a full count offering into right for the game winner.

Gehrig Griffin and Williams singled twice and drove in two runs each. Ware, Boyd and Lee provided singles.

Caleb White pitched a scoreless five innings of relief to earn his first varsity pitching win. White relieved starting pitcher Brandon Phelps in the third inning and stuck out six while walking one batter.

Phelps fanned three but surrendered five unearned runs off four Tigers in two plus innings on the mound.

In three games, South Panola pitching has shown its grittiness by allowing one earned run over 19 innings while issuing three walks over the span.

The Tigers will travel to Southaven tonight beginning at 5 and 7 p.m. and will host Southaven Thursday night at 5 and 7 p.m. in a doubleheader.