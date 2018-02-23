Defendant arrives late due to wet socks

By Ashley Crutcher

The rain delayed numerous defendents in Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court as Judge Charlie Baglan reminded them, “Court begins at 8:30 a.m.”

Kayla Roebuck, 112 Friendship, Pontotoc, advised she was late due to the rain stating “ I couldn’t come in wet socks. My feet would stink.”

“Well, wash your feet,” the judge quickly replied. Roebuck pleaded not guilty to the charge of shoplifting $73.71 worth of stationary and craft hardware from WalMart.

Roebuck also advised her wallet was taken from her at the scene and it was never returned. The case will go to trial at a later date.

Leslie Henry, 207 Henry Heafner, Sardis, pleaded guilty to shoplfiting a floor jack priced at $49.97 and a LED buld priced at $59.99 from WalMart.

Henry was late to court and it was initially ruled that he failed to appear and a warrant was issued. However, the warrant was rescinded.

Henry has been ordered to pay the $1,146 fine in 60 days with $500 due within the first 30 days.

Caitlin E. Hollingsworth, 81 Ellsey Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to shoplifting household goods from WalMart.

Hollingsworth advised she could pay $495 of the $1,146 fine immediately and the remainder is to be paid in 30 days.

Chasity L. Christian, 895 CR 25, Water Valley, failed to appear to answer charges of shoplifting. Testimony from a WalMart official advised christian shoplifted 3 DVDs, a pair of tennis shoes and some energy drinks.

Christian was found guilty in absentia and faces a $1,146 fine.

Todd R. Jones, 10192 Hwy. 334, Oxford, failed to appear to answer charges for DUI first and driving while license suspended.

Officer Billy Sossaman testified stating Jones was stopped at a license checkpoint at Hwy. 51 and Eureka Rd. where Jones advised he did not have a license.

“I could smell a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from his breath,” said Officer Sossaman. According to the testimony, dispatch advised Officer Sossaman that Jones’ license had been suspended by Oxford Police Department.

]Jones was found guilty in absentia and has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,160 fine.

Doll Jones, 1414 Curtis Locke St., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for simple possession of marijuana. Jones was charged with contempt of court for failing to appear at the original court day to answer for the simple possession charge. Judge Baglan issued a warrant for Jones’ arrest.

Delia Gilliam, 144 Howard St., Marks, was charged with petit larceny. Judge Baglan dismissed the case due to lack of prosecution.

Devin Tribble, 216½ West St., Batesville, arrived late to court to answer charges for petit larceny. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution as affiant Valisa Watson failed to appear.

Tribble has old fines in the amount of $1,362 from April of 2016. Tribble advised he recently started back working and is currently in school.

“Really there’s no excuse,” said Tribble. Judge Baglan allotted Tribble 60 days to pay the fine.