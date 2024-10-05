MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 6 Published 11:32 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024

In a Sunday MLB Playoff slate that has a lot of compelling contests, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch.

There is MLB action today, and we’ve got you covered with the betting info you need to get an edge.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 6

New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -155

Phillies -155 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +130

Mets +130 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4

Phillies 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-155) over the Mets (+130)

Phillies (-155) over the Mets (+130) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)

San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Moneyline Underdog: Padres

Padres Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4

Dodgers 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Padres ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)

