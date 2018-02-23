NP Lady Cougars move to second round in blowout win over Amanda Elzy

By Ike House

SARDIS – North Panola advanced to the second round of the state basketball playoffs after the Lady Cougars defeated Amanda Elzy Monday night.

NP 47 – Amanda Elzy 28

The Lady Cougars dominated the game from the beginning starting the game on a 12-0 run.

The run was led by senior point gaurd Kenya Edwards with seven points.

Four of the five starters got the Lady Cougars going as they scored 20 first quarter points with Shan Clark helping off the bench with five points that included a big three pointer.

The Lady Cougar defense was great too as they held the Lady Panthers to six points.

The second quarter slowed the Lady Cougars down as they cut their scoring in half with 10 but they still outscored their opponents as they only put eight points on the board. The Lady Cougars went in the half up 30-14.

Coming out of the break, Amanda Elzy seemed to have a spark outscoring the Lady Cougars 11-8 and cutting into the deficit to bring the score to 38-25.

Even with the good third quarter from the Lady Panthers it would not be enough as the Lady Cougars held them to three points in the final quarter.

The Lady Cougars would go on to score nine points and put the game away as they won 47-28.

Leading the Lady Cougars was Edwards with 15 points. Other scorers were Clark, Monique Burnette and QuiTonya Webster with nine points each; Jasmine Mays, three and Amani Howard, two.

The Lady Cougars look to continue their playoff run and make it past the secod round since 2009 and make the trip to Jackson but first they will have to face off against Belmont tonight on the road. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m.