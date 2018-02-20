Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

February 12

Christopher Rey Reed, 2054 Mt. Olive Rd., Batesville, was charged with Grand Larceny. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marcelus Lasalle Polk, 295 Brown Ave., Darling, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Daniel Deran Patton, 220 Perkin Ln., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Machelle Reid, 265 Pollard St., Batesville, was charged with vulnerable person exploitation. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 13

LaVonta Mykel Benson, 8613 Hwy. 51 South, Courtland, was charged with armed robbery. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joe Glenn Raines, 3753 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with weapon possession by a felon. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charles Dalton Bright, 60012 Walls Ln., Amory, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

D. Duane Fry, 663 Munford Ave., Munford, was charged with felony worthless check. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Victoria Ann Hudspeth, 2525 Dees Rd., Batesville, was charged with aggravated assault.

Freddie Scott Hudspeth, 2230 Truslow Rd., Sarah, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Amber Nicole Baker, 171 A Harmon Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 14

Martin Evan Ross, 1713 Park Circle, Clarksdale, was charged with trespassing. The case will heard in Justice Court.

LaKesher LaShae Starks, 15499 Hwy. 315 West, Sardis, is being held for court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Demarkes Lytwon Battle, 211 MLK Jr. Dr., Batesville, has a hold for Desoto. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

February 15

Malcom Benson, 124 Martinez, Batesville, was charged with six counts of sale of cocaine. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Antonio Germayne Perry, 200 King St., Batesville, was charged with embezzlement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Latonya Marie Eason, 122 Marvin St., Senatobia, was charged with credit card fraud. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Ricky Bernard Hunt, 1641 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, was charged with simple assault-domestic. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Alance Tremayle Walker, Flags Chapel Rd. 348, Jackson, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Brandon Shane Gill, 223 Boothe St., Batesville, was charged with three counts of simple assault-domestic. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

John Douglas Railey, 624 John Branch Rd., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Derek Brandon Carlisle, 211 Garson St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Shemerika Lasha Jones, 3113 Seven Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 16

Rodricouis Deronta Strong, 107 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, was charged with burglary and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Antowin Porter, 8478 South Carolina Ave., Gulfport, is a federal inmate.

Jarrad Jerrell Petty, 4903 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Scarlet Ann Jordan, 293 Crestman Cove, Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Fred Eugene Frazier, 293 Crestman Cove, Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Jiustice Court.

Pamela Louise Dogan, 293 Crestman Cove, Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

February 17

Eddie Javaris Cripler, 405 Third Ave. North, Greedwood, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jimmy Lee James, 305 Mitchell St., Itta Bena, was charged with false information, shoplifting and trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Charryse Latrice Robinson, 160 Westbrook St., Glendora, was charged with felony shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 18

Ronnie Robinson Jr., 806 Wells Ext., Courtland, was charged with domestic violence and failure to comply. The case will be heard in Crowder Municipal Court.