PC Board denies appeal to reopen Rolling Hills

By Myra Bean

The Panola County Board of Supervisors opened to a full house in the second Monday meeting in the Batesville Courthouse.

On the agenda was an appeal from Robert Ruby to re-open Rolling Hills Bar and Grill near Sardis.

In attendance to speak against the appeal were some church members and community citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the church which sits 430 feet from the original building of Rolling Hills, Butch Still said, “We just want to avoid the collateral stuff that goes along with that.”

Diane Hudson has lived next to the church for 50 years and said they have heard shootings, drag racing and seen cars go through fences into the pasture.

No matter how many people spoke to the character of Ruby and said they liked him, they were adamant they did not want a bar and grill in their back yard.

Ruby did not bring a business plan or written information of what security measures would be in place.

Therefore, the board denied the appeal 4-1. Board President Cole Flint was the lone dissenting vote, citing he did not like to see businesses choked. He told Ruby his next appeal was to the Circuit Court.

In other board news, Susana Cook of Garver updated the board on the Airport. She heard from the FAA and said the application can be from $150,000 to $600,000. They approved the motions to update the master plan and concrete pavement.

Road Department

Road Manager Lygunnah Bean received requests from various areas around the county. Many problems are the result of the heavy rains in January and February

A church at 4307 Dunlap Road is having flood problems.

Bean said he had crews out to fill in pot holes all over the county that have resulted from the rains.

Also requests were received from Elzey road and Whipporwill Road to repair driveways which were damaged by garbage trucks because there are no turnaround. The driveway requests were taken under advisement.

Bean submitted a four-year road plan which was approved by the board.

Emergency Management

Daniel Cole presented the numbers for Lifeguard for the month of January. Lifeguard had 438 requests for service and 383 total transports.

The new tanker for Pleasant Grove Fire Department was in the parking lot for any one to see.

First Regional Library

Meredith Wickham introduced herself as the new director of the First Regional Library system.

“I am super excited to come on board and work with all of you here,” Wickham said.

She went on to say that the library is the one government entity that serves two-third of the populace with less than two cents per person.

Sheriff Department

The Sheriff’s Department received permission to retire K-9 officer Abel and give him to his handler Emily Griffin.

Also, the sheriff’s department will purchase a new Ford pickup from Kirk Auto who came in with the lowest bid of $36,400, outfitted to the department’s specifications.