Obituaries

Alan Lee Goodwin

CHICAGO – Alan Lee Goodwin, 53, of Chicago, Illinois, and formerly from Batesville, Mississippi, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 29, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and JoAnn Goodwin, of Batesville. He leaves behind his brother Kenny Goodwin (Martha) of Senatobia, MS; niece Amy Sherman (Granville) of Charleston, MS; nephew John Goodwin (Mary Elinor) of Madison, MS; great-nephew George Sherman; great-niece Beatrice Sherman; an aunt, Velma Krencik, of Pope, MS; and many, many friends.

Lee was born February 24, 1964 in Batesville and grew up there. He attended First Baptist Church and graduated high school from West Panola Academy in 1982. He attended Northwest Junior College and graduated from Baptist Memorial Hospital Health Sciences School of Radiology in Memphis, Tenn.. He also held a B.A. from University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL.

Lee has been the C.T. Technical Coordinator at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago for the past 19 1/2 years. Lee was an avid traveler and dog lover who generously supported the Humane Society. Memorials may be sent to the Panola County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1756, Batesville, MS 38606.

Charles L. “Bo” Hardison

SENATOBIA-Charles L. “Bo” Hardison, 72, died Thursday, February 1, 2018, at University Medical Center in Jackson. He is the father of Carol Shook of Pope.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 4, in the chapel of Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment followed in Longtown Cemetery.

Hardison was born July 4, 1945 in Strayhorn, to the late Mary Daniels Bross and Lamar Hardison.