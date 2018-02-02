Repeat offender sentenced to 60 days suspended pending payment of fine

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Charlie Baglan heard a case of shoplifting during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court where Jonathan Griffin of 151 Love Ave., Crowder, pleaded guilty to shoplifting from Circle K.

“He has been banned from numerous businesses. He’s here almost every week,” said Detective George Williford.

Griffin has pleaded guilty to previous charges of shoplifting, trespassing and indecent exposure.

“You are a problem for the Police Department and a problem for this town. You are a repeat offender. What can I do to keep you out of the courtroom?” said the judge.

Griffin was sentenced to serve 60 days which was suspended pending payment of the fine in the amount of $1,146.

“You are forbidden to go back to Circle K or any other place you’ve been charged with shoplifting,” said Baglan.

Samantha Burke of 312 Wells St., Courtland, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply and harassment. Burke pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Affiant Sabrina Lee failed to appear to prosecute Burke on the harassment charge. The charge was dropped due to lack of prosecution. Burke has old fines from December of 2016.

“Why haven’t you paid these fines,” said Baglan. “Hard times, I lost my job,” Burke said.

Baglan allotted Burke 60 days to have the total $1,623 paid.

Lorenzo Ward, 321 Hays St., Batesville, previously pleaded not guilty to a second offense domestic violence charge.

“I have proof of scratches on me and the 911 calls that I made,” said Ward.

Baglan ordered Ward to return to court next week as a witness in a case between his wife and girlfriend.

The case will be continued next week due to the victim’s absence.

Chasity Christian, 895-A CR 25, Water Valley, was charged with shoplifting. Christian requested a continuance stating she was waiting on income taxes to hire an attorney. Baglan continued the case to February 21.

Heather W. Cox, 228-A Eureka St., Batesville, was charged with DUI first and open container. City prosecuting attorney Ryan Revere spoke with Cox’s lawyer and a settlement was reached.

The DUI charge was remanded to the files for four months pending a monthly drug screening. Cox faces a $327 fine due in 30 days.

Bobby Smalley, no address, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and shoplifting.

According to testimony from a Wal-mart representative, Smalley and a friend were in Wal-mart in the electronics section when the friend picked up a bluetooth speaker and tried to walk out of the store with it.

Further testimony revealed the friend passed the speaker to Smalley who threw the item in the parking lot.

Smalley requested to be put on the city work detail to work off the fine. Smalley will work on the program for 31 days to cover the $1,793 fine.

Tish M. Sisk, 110 CR 405, Oxford, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, running a stop sign, expired tag and provided proof of insurance to dismiss the charge of no proof of insurance. Sisk faces a $991 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Katavia D. Sisk, 110 CR 405, Oxford, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct-failure to comply, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.

“I’m trying to help her find a job. She has a bright future ahead of her. She is going to ICC to be a dental hygenist,” said Sisk’s mother.

“Your statements touch me,” said the judge. “It’s not fair for the parents to have to pay for the things our children do.”

Baglan remanded the charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest to the files for six months pending no further incidents. Katavia Sisk has 30 days to pay the $383 fine for possession of paraphernalia.

Mariah Cox Brown of 2670 Curtis-Locke Station, Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply and false information.

Officer Ruby Myers advised the court that Brown provided ID proof for the false information charge. Myers requested all charges be remanded to the files for six months pending no further incidents, which Baglan granted.

Delia Gilliam, 144 Howard St., Marks, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny. The case is set to go to trial February 21.

Arlissa R. Clements, 1549 Broad St., Clarksdale, pleaded guilty to shoplifting from Wal-mart. “

Do not go back in the store,” said Baglan.

“I don’t go in those stores,” said Clements.

“Well you did that day,” said the judge.

Clements has 60 days to pay the $1,146 fine.

Jermaine M. Hite, 126 Martinez St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI first and speeding 38 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. Hite has 30 days to pay the $925 fine and was sentenced to attend MASEP classes.

Tanashia Farmer, 117-C Vance St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court for old unpaid fines from March of 2017 in the amount of $755.

According to Farmer’s testimony, Officer Tommy Crutcher advised her of the warrant for the unpaid fines and allowed her to pay the old fines of approximately $300. Farmer has 40 days to pay the remaining $755 fine.