How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 10
Published 1:48 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
On a Thursday WNBA playoff slate that includes just one matchup, the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty will take center stage.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game
Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
