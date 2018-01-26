New SP field house may be on the horizon

By Myra Bean

A new football field house is becoming more and more of a reality for the South Panola Football program.

Tuesday night, the South Panola School Board heard from Superintendent Tim Wilder on his “wish list” for the district.

“I say wish list, but really, most of these things are needs,” Wilder said.

Heading his list was the field house. However, he did not ask the board to vote on whether to allow the building of a field house. He asked them to hire legal counsel, architect and approve resolutions for funding.

He also asked for permission to go ahead and allow renderings of the proposed field house to be drawn.

There were very few specs of the proposed building given. It is expected to be around 13,000 square feet which is about two times the size of the current building, according to Wilder.

The plans are to completely tear down the existing structure and rebuild on that site.

Until then, the board did give approval to bid for a soccer field house to be built on the north end of the stadium on the visitor side, facing Highway 51 South.

The football team will use the soccer field house until the new football field house is constructed. The teams do not play regular seasons at the same time. Soccer season follows football season.

There is some overlap if the football team makes the playoffs.

The football field house is expected to take a year to construct after all bids and approvals are met. The building is expected to be ready for use by the 2019 season.

More information on the bids for the soccer field house will be forthcoming.