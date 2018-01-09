North Panola sweeps Water Valley in season series

By Ike House

The North Panola Cougars swept the Water Valley Blue Devils in their season series. The Lady Cougars pulled out a double digit win.

All of the Lady Cougars scored and one of the star players did not have to put many points on the board as the rest of the team dominanted.

NP girls 63, WV 21

In the first quarter the Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Blue Devils 16-3. Jasmine Mays was the leader of the quarter and the game with nine points in the first.

The second quarter was the lowest point total for the Lady Cougars but that did not last long as the third quarter brought 22 points from them.

They also played better defense holding the Lady Blue Devils to only two points in the third quarter. Amani Howard had her best quarter with seven points. In the final quarter the Lady Cougars only scored 15 players came from the bench as they hit four big three pointers.

Leading the Lady Cougars was Mays with 14. Other scorers were Howard and Quitonya Webster both with nine points; Sherry Connor and Johneicya Wilson eight points each; Shakevia Loveberry four; Iesha Glover, Taijah Webb and Caterria Hunt all had three and Kenya Edwards had two.

NP boys 62,

Water Valley 54

The boys game was a little closer than the first. The Cougars grabbed the lead in the second quarter as they started the game off behind one point after two technical shots before tip-off.

In the second quarter, the Cougars outscored the Blue Devils 16-14 and took a 29-27 lead into the half. In the third quarter the Cougars took off after they got a big spark from Ankerrion Gross with two three-pointers and a big dunk.

That was the edge they needed for a 50-40 lead. Even though the Cougars were outscored in the final quarter 14-12, it was all they needed to pull out a 62-54 win.

Leading the Cougars were Mario Fenner and Zantavious Phillips 14 points each. Other scorers were Kenneth Jefferson and Gross nine each; Jamarcus Jones eight; Sylvonta Oliver seven; JaySean Smith three and Roydarius Jackson two.

The Cougars take the court again tonight at 6:00 p.m. to against Coahoma Ag. in district action.