ND girls dominate Lee while boys flounder

By Myra Bean & Brad Greer

The North Delta varsity Lady Green Wave remain in domination role as they smashed Lee Fillies of Clarksdale 68-46 in district action Thursday night.

The varsity boys on the other hand got smacked around by Lee to the tune of 71-38. Lee led 47-8 at halftime.

In junior high action, the Lady Wave won 40-17 while the Green Wave junior high boys lost 54-47.

ND girls 68, Lee 46

North Delta was paced by Ally Alford with 24 points to lead all scorers. In the first quarter, North Delta jumped out to a 3-0 lead and then Lee tied the game at four. North Delta retook the lead, 5-4, on a Payton Scott free throw and never looked back. The Lady Wave led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 33-20 at halftime.

Alford was a monster in the second half scoring 16 of her 24 points. She was stealing the ball and going coast-to-coast to score on lay ups. She was epitome of unstoppable against Lee.

Other scorers include Mary Emily Morris, 9 points; Faith Bollinger, 8 points; Isabella Morrow, seven points; Hannah Bollinger, six points; Maci Kirkland, five points; Emy Cay Donaldson and Sayle Stennett, four points each; and Scott, three points.

Lee varsity boys 71, ND 38

North Delta had no answer for the Lee Colts attack. Lee had its way with steals, turnovers and rebounds while North Delta was not able to take advantage of opportunities to score.

The Green Wave had a better showing in the second half but just could not make up the deficit.

Cole Devazier led the Wave with 12 points. Other scorers include Walt Miller, seven points; Miles Garner and Chris Burchfield, six points each; Ryan Gibson, three points; Alex Greenlee, Ben Rowsey and Carter Gee, two points each.

NDJH girls 40, Lee 17

North Delta led 20-9 at the half. Ally Alford scored 13 of her 15 points in the first quarter for the Green Wave.

Other scorers include Isabella Morrow, eight points; Eliza Morris, four points; Libby Miller, three points; Kylie Stephens and Griffin Rico, two points each.

Lee JH boys 54, ND 47

In one of the most exciting games of the day, the North Delta Jr. High boys just could not regain the lead to take care of Lee.

The Green Wave led in the first part of the first quarter, but then fell behind 19-6 at the end of the quarter. North Delta outscored Lee 17-8 in the second quarter and tied the game at 21 with 2:14 left in the first half on two free throws by Ryan Gibson. Gibson’s third free throw gave the Wave a 22-21 lead, then Grayson Alford’s free throw gave them a 23-21 lead with 1:17 left in the half.

Lee tied the game at 23 and went on an 11-0 run to go ahead 34-23. Lee led 28-23 at halftime.

At the end of the third, Lee led 42-32. North Delta pulled within five points, 44-39 with 4:23 remaining in the game, but the Green Wave could not get any closer.

Ryan Gibson led the Green Wave with 19 points, followed by Drake Barton with 12. Other scorers include Layton Wells, eight points; Carter Rinehart, five points; Blaine Sanders, two points; and Alford, one point.

North Delta will host Bayou Academy in conference action today beginning at 3 p.m.

North Delta took three of four district games at Indianola Friday as both junior high teams were victorious while the varsity Lady Wave improved to 15-2, 2-0 in district with a 35-22 win. The North Delta boys fell to 6-8 and 0-2 with a 67-43 loss.

North Delta (JH) girls- 32 Indianola-20

Ally Alford tallied 12 points as the Junior High Lady Wave won going away. Sophie Williams followed with six points while Kylie Stephens and Abby Miller finished with four each. Shelby Boone, Sydney Talley and Eliza Morris chipped in with two points each.

North Delta (JH) boys-37 Indianola-29

Carter Rinehart poured in 18 points as the Junior High Wave earned a hard fought victory. Ryan Gibson garnered 10 points with Drake Barton adding six. Layton Wells closed out the scoring with three points.

North Delta (girls)-32 Indianola-20

In a low-scoring affair, North Delta managed to hold off Indianola in the second half. Allford led the way with 12 points while Emy Cay Donaldson added six. Faith Bollinger chipped in with five points with Hannah Bollinger and Sayle Stennett contributing with four apiece. Maci Kirkland and Mary Emily Morris each had two points in the win.

Indianola (boys)-67

North Delta-43

Indianola salvaged one game as the varsity game avoided the sweep. Walt Miller paced North Delta with 11 points while Cole Devazier accounted for nine points. Ben Rowsey and Colin Hartman each had six. Alex Greenlee garnered five with Miles Garner chipping in with three. Chris Burchfield and Ryan Gibson finished with two points each.