ND sweeps Marvell in first games of new year

By Brad Greer

The North Delta Green Wave basketball teams got the new year off to a rousing start by sweeping four games from Marvell Ark. Tuesday.

NDJH girls 39, Marvell 10

Ally Alford led the Lady Green Wave with 11 first quarter points. Shelby Boone added nine points while Eliza Morris garnered eight.

Sydney Talley followed with four points while Isabella Morrow, Kylie Stevens and Brewer finished with two points each.

NDJH boys 37, Marvell 30

On the boys side, Carter Rinehart garnered 11 points as North Delta slipped past the Eagles 37-30. The Green Wave led 17-2 after one quarter of play and 29-10 at halftime.

Ryan Gibson followed Rinehart in the scoring column with 10 points. Drake Barton chipped in with seven while Layton Wells supplied five points. Blaine Sanders and Curt Dungan registered two points each.

NDv boys 63, Marvell 16

In varsity action, the North Delta boys evened their record to 6-6 on year with a 63-16 blow out victory.

Colin Hartman led the way with 15 points while Ben Rowsey accounted for 14 markers. Walt Miller provided 10 points with Cole Devazier contributing with seven.

Miles Garner, Carter Gee and Chris Burchfield registered four points each with Ripkin Mitchell provided three points. Alex Greenlee rounded out the scoring with two points.

NDv girls 60, Marvell 41

Ally Alford poured in 26 points as the Lady Green Wave improved to 12-2 on the season.

Faith Bollinger and Sayle Stennett added 10 points each while Hannah Bollinger chipped in with six. Mary Emily Morris followed with five points, Isabella Morrow had two and Emy Cay Donaldson finished with one point.

North Delta opened up District 1-AAA play last night at Lee Academy before traveling to Indianola today beginning at 3 p.m.