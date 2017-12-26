Obituaries

Robert S. Scott

BATESVILLE–Robert S. Scott, age 93, passed away early Thursday morning, December 21, 2017 at the Methodist Alliance Home Care in Memphis.

Funeral service for Mr. Scott was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment followed at Good Hope Cemetery in Batesville.

Bob was born May 5, 1924 in East Chicago, IN. He proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy as a Radio/Radarman and Gunner flying on Torpedo Bombers in the Pacific, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and multiple Air Medals.

After graduating with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Mississippi, Bob taught in the Mississippi Junior College system for several years.

He then worked for the State of Mississippi for over 25 years, serving as the Assistant State Auditor, then Executive Director of the State Budget Commission, and finally as Executive Director of the State Workers Compensation.

A history buff and avid reader, Bob also enjoyed golfing, and was a diehard fan of Ole Miss Football and Chicago White Sox baseball.

He loved to travel with his wife and family, and visited 49 of the 50 U.S. States, and multiple Canadian Provinces.

Robert was a member of Broadmeadow United Methodist Church in Jackson.

Survivors include his son Tony Scott (Jean) of Los Angeles, CA; his daughter Cindy Scott Soro of Memphis; his sisters Marge Struble Moletz of Bridgeview, IL and Bette Struble Haugh of Sheridan, IL and his granddaughter Amanda Johnson (Trey) of Southaven; and 2 great grandchildren, Tucker and Sawyer Johnson.

In addition to his parents Gladys and Stanley Scott, Robert was preceded in death by six younger siblings, and Robbie Belle McMinn Scott, his wife of 61 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forever Young Senior Veterans of Collierville, TN, which provides programs honoring military veterans 65 years and older, and takes them on trips to the WWII Memorial, Normandy, Belgium, Italy and Pearl Harbor. www.foreveryoungvets.org

Rosie Dell Sanford-Thomas

BATESVILLE–Rosie Dell “Mommadell” Sanford-Thomas, 85, died December 14, 2017 at her residence.

Born July 7, 1932 in Panola County, she was the daughter of the late Francis Griffin-Sanford and Eugene Holmes.

She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Liberty Hill Baptist Church where she was a faithful member and served as usher until her health failed.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 22 at Cooley’s Mortuary at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jacob Hentz officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

She is survived by five daughters, Rose Carr, Bettye Jean Sanford, Thelma S. Chapman, Gloria (Willie) Chapman and Linda Sanford; one sister, Arlette Robinson; two brothers, Julius (Bettye) Holmes and Harry (Maxine) Holmes; 21 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; two aunts, Urna Sanford and Margaret Sanford, and one uncle, Lewis (Mary) Sanford; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends, including 11 “stepchildren” that she loved, Shirley Thomas, Martha Avant, Dorothy Thomas, Dorothy Love, Jeanette Taylor, Robert Louis Thomas, Ray Charles Thomas, Classie McMurry, Barbara Morris, Connie and Mike Arendale; special friends Kay Hasseltine, Kay Kay Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mills, Mr. and Mrs. David Garner, Mr and Mrs. W.C. Arendale. Special thanks to Bobby J. Market and Nita Marshal and family for all their help.