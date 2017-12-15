NP splits with Holly Hawks

By Ike House

North Panola split hairs with the Hawks Tuesday night going 1-1 in varsity play. The Lady Cougars got the win in a close game.

They began the contest slow in going down in the first quarter 10-4. Then both teams would switch things around as the Lady Cougars held the Lady Hawks to five points in the second quarter while they scored double digits.

The third quarter saw the game get interesting as the Lady Hawks got up 14 points to push the lead to 29-23 but the fourth quarter was owned by the Lady Cougars as they scored 15 in the final quarter to give them the win of 38-31.

The Lady Cougars were led by Kenya Edwards with 14 points. Other scorers were Jasmine Mays with 12 and QuiTonya Webster and Monique Burnette with four points each.

The second game was not as close for the Cougars as they were blown out 72-57. Holly Springs star player DeQuan Smith put up an amazing 34 points.

The game’s first half was even as the Cougars led 31-27. They fell behind in the third quarter as the Hawks scored 24 points to their 15. Free throws would seal the game in the end and finalize the loss for the Cougars.

Leading the Cougars was Ankerrion Gross with 15. Other scorers were Kenneth Jefferson and Mario Fenner with 12 each; Jamarcus Jones had 11 and Sylvonta Oliver had six.