Suspect found hiding in closet with 9mm ‘loaded and ready to go’

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Jay Westfaul heard a case during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court where a vehicle was reported stolen from a repair shop on Hwy. 51.

According to testimony from Detective George Williford, the owner of the stolen Nissan Altima saw the car in the driveway of Devan S. Gordon of 228 Perkins Ln. Officers searched the residence and found Gordon in a closet with a 9mm “loaded and ready to go.”

Detective Williford was unable to prove which of the individuals stole the car but could prove that Gordon was in the car. Gordon pleaded guilty to larceny. Judge Westfaul addressed old unpaid fines Gordon received earlier this year for multiple possession charges in the amount of $2,268.

“If he is able to buy all of this dope, then he is not indigent,” said the judge. Gordon was sentenced to serve six months in the Panola County Jail.

Antwiesha Miles of 205 Leonard St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court for old unpaid fines in the amount of $3,187.

Charges for the old fines include three charges of no driver’s license, speeding, no child restreaint and domestic violence simple assault. Miles was ordered to pay $318.70 a month for ten months.

Judge Westfaul sentenced Miles to six months in jail suspended pending payment of the fine. “If one payment is missed you will serve six months,” said the judge.

Lauren B. Smith of 211 Garson St., Batesville, failed to appear in court for a trial after pleading not guilty to theft of utilities. Judge Westfaul issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest.

Smith arrived late and the judge had her arrested on the spot.

“I told her father he didn’t need to pick her up and that the next time the officers would give her a ride. I guess I did not make myself clear,” said Judge Westfaul.

The judge later determined that Smith could not stand trial and advised her to talk with her doctor. The case is to be continued on January 10. She was released after court.

James Earl Webster, No Address, was found guilty of DUI first, driving while license suspended and improper equipment. According to Officer Tressa Lamb, Webster was stopped due to a missing headlight.

“I saw multiple beer cans in the vehicle and asked if he’d been drinking. He advised he had earlier in the day,” said Officer Lamb. A test revealed a high level of blood alcohol content. Webster has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,315 fine.

Evangeline Morgan of 3209 Nash Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to expired tag and no proof of insurance. Morgan later provided proof of insurance and purchased the tag.

Morgan also has old unpaid fines in the amount of $227. Judge Westfaul sentenced Morgan to 30 days in jail, which he suspended pending payment of the fine in 30 days.

Deandre Dunurirus Cole of 112 Williams St., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution after the affiant stated she no longer wished to press charges.

Kendarius Ferrell of 47 Scott Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to contempt of court for old fines from August in the amount of $605. Ferrell asked to join the work program and will serve 11 days to pay the fine in full.

Moniqua N. Toliver of 311 Greg Taylor, Courtland, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, false information, no driver’s license, and careless driving.

Toliver also has old fines from June of 2016 in the amount of $1,561 which will be addressed at a later date. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jamarcus Chapman of 297 Ford Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana. Chapman has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Jeffrey Skelton of 130 Johnson St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct failure to comply, expired driver’s license and running a stop sign. Skelton has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,134 fine.

Sybil Ann Hollis of 514 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, failed to appear for a third time to answer for charges of shoplifting. Judge Westfaul issued a warrant for Hollis’ arrest.