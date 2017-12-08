Hearing continued for Salter

By Rupert Howell

Melvin Salter, Jr., charged in the Thanksgiving Day murder of his brother-in-law Brian Kimmons, has received a continuance on his preliminary hearing until January according to Sardis Municipal Judge Rhea Tannehill.

Salter is out on $100,000 bond following a first appearance, which The Panolian erroneously reported as a preliminary hearing. The preliminary hearing was originally set for Thursday, December 7.

Salter is represented by Defense Attorney Kevin Horan of Grenada according to Tannehill.

Sardis Police Chief Steve McClarty reported Kimmons’ two children were present when their father fell to the floor after being shot by Salter.

He said his department’s investigation revealed an argument broke out between the deceased and the accused at the deceased’s home over a picture. Salter reportedly left and returned shortly after when another argument broke out ending with gunfire.

Salter was later located by Panola County Sheriff’s investigator John Still and arrested without incident according to McClarty.