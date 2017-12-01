Obituaries

Sylvester Boyce Jr.

COMO—Sylvester Boyce Jr., 61, died at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch on November 26, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, December 1, from 4-6 p.m. at Felix Cauthen Funeral Home in Senatobia. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 2, at 1 p.m. at Hunter Chapel M.B. Church in Como. Interment will follow at Second Baptist Cemetery in Coldwater.

Mr. Boyce was a farmer.

Brian Keith Kimmons

SARDIS– Brian Keith Kimmons, 36, died at his residence on Thursday, November 23, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, December 1, from 3-6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 2, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sardis. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

Mr. Kimmons was born October 5, 1981 to Clyde Kimmons and Darlene Kimmons in Senatobia.

He attended North Panola High School and was a truck driver.

Carolyn Noell Meacham

SENATOBIA–Carolyn Noell Meacham went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Carolyn was born on October 7, 1944 in Eastman, Georgia to the late William Even Noell and Josephine Pruitt Noell. Carolyn grew up in Slidell, Louisiana and Senatobia.

She attended Northwest Community College and Mississippi State University. She taught in the Senatobia City School district and Tate County Schools for a total of twenty years.

Carolyn enjoyed traveling, camping, and working in her flower garden. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Senatobia.

Carolyn suffered a stroke in 2000, and her devoted husband, Robert, has cared for her since. She will be remembered for her sweet smile and kind spirit.

Carolyn leaves behind to carry on her memory her husband of 52 years, Robert Hartzell Meacham; her daughter, Joann Meacham Davis (Kerry) of Batesville; her son, Michael David Meacham (Stephanie) of Hernando, her brother, William “Bill” Noell (Linda) of Hernando, and her grandchildren, Aaron and Caleb Meacham, Mary Grace Dickerson, Samuel Davis, and William Davis.

Services were held Sunday, November 26, at Senatobia First United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Keeton, Rev. Jim Genesse, and Rev. David Huffman officiating. Memorials can be made to the church, Senatobia FUMC.

Frances Steed Welch

POPE–Frances Steed Welch, age 70, passed away Tuesday November 28, 2017 surrounded by her family and friends at her residence in Pope.

The family will receive friends on Friday December 1, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment will follow in Lambert Cemetery.

Frances loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Mandy Vaughn (Malcolm) of Pope; Cammy Chandler (Danny) of Lambert; one son, Shane Welch (Amanda) of Pope; one sister, Sherry Holloway of Pope; thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Mary Steed, one daughter, Sherry Varnell, two sisters and three brothers.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Janie Hudson Boydston Womble

BATESVILLE–Janie Hudson Boydston Womble, 82, was called to be with the Lord on November 28, 2017.

She was born on June 15, 1935 in Tillatoba, MS, to Catherine Cook Hudson and William Frank Hudson. Janie was married to James G. “Jim” Boydston for 34 years, residing in Walls, MS from 1961 until Jim’s death in 1991. She was employed with General Motors in Memphis, serving as staff analyst-business management for 26 years, until her retirement in 1992.

Janie loved the Lord and gave her life to Jesus as a young girl at Tillatoba. She was a lifelong member of Tillatoba Baptist Church where she attended regularly until she began having health problems.

Janie is survived by her loving family, which includes her brother, Frank Hudson of Clinton, MS; nephews, Wayne Hudson of Marietta, GA and Bill Boydston; nieces, Alicia Hudson Parkman of Clinton, MS, Anita Boydston Chapman, Marilyn Boydston Rotenberry and Suzanne Talbot.

She is preceded in passing by her husband, Jim Boydston and nephew Dean Hudson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017 in the Chapel of Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville, MS. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, December 1, 2017. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Tillatoba, MS.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Union Cemetery Fund, Tillatoba Baptist Church, PO Box 101, Tillatoba, MS 38961.

Dickins Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.