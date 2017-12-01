Green Wave ladies survive Carroll

By Will Dickins

The North Delta Lady Waves survived what could have been a comeback win from a resilient Carroll Academy team Tuesday night. They won 59-53 after leading by 20 points at halftime.

The game seemed put away as the seconds drained down in the half. After Sayle Stennett took a charge and Carroll Academy got called for their second technical foul on top of a shooting foul, it looked as if the Lady Rebels were ready to hand the win to the Lady Waves.

As the ball was inbounded to start the second half, the shots for North Delta continued to miss. Overall, the game was a slow and sloppy one with a multitude of fouls on both sides. With all rhythm gone for the Green Wave, they only scored three times in the third quarter.

Reeling offensively, they also allowed a run from the Rebels to cut the lead to nine. It was now a ball game again, and each team had switched roles. North Delta was not falling apart by any means. They just could not find any rhythm offensively and could not hit the shot when the opportunity arose.

All the Lady Wave had to do was outlast them, play defense and survive the surge. On this night, they were barely able to do that. With 4:30 left in the game, they were only able to score four points. The score was 54-41.

The way the game looked late in the game, the Lady Rebels could not miss a shot. North Delta played keep away offensively to force their opponents to foul. They eventually succeeded sending Hannah Bollinger, Emy Cay Donaldson, Mary Emily Morris, and Ally Alford to the line.

As stated earlier, there were many fouls called on Tuesday. The Lady Wave made 19 of their free throws which was a deciding factor in the game. It could have been done better, but North Delta survived.

Jr. High

The Junior High Lady Wave team used a big first half similar to the High School team using an 18 point first quarter lead to pull away from the Lady Rebs. Ally Alford continued to get steal after steal in the quarter to produce easy layups on the other end. North Delta pressed for most of the game until they had a sound lead.

To go along with the outpour of points offensively, the North Delta defense did not allow a point in the first quarter making it 18-0. This allowed the Lady Waves to cruise the rest of the way only needing six more points to put the game out of reach.

Alford led the team with 14 points and was followed by Libby Miller, Shelby Grace Boone, Griffin Rico, Kylie Stephens, and Sophie Williams who each had two points.

North Delta will be in action tomorrow as they host Magnolia Heights beginning at 1 p.m.