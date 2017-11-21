Obituaries

Robert Lee Anderson Sr.

Robert Lee Anderson Sr., 70, passed away Saturday evening, November 18, 2017, at the State Veterans Home in Oxford. Mr. Anderson was the widower of Frances Ann Alred Anderson.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m.. Tuesday, November 21, 2017, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Dr. Andy Brasher and Mr. Sam Lott will be officiating the service.

Robert was born March 7, 1947 in Oxford, to the late William Garland Anderson Sr. and Annie Ruth Brewer Anderson.

He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and a retired operator from Tennessee Gas.

Robert proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army while serving in the 101st Airborne division in the Vietnam War.

He was a very humble person who enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers and gardening. Robert loved cooking out and spending time with his friends, but most of all, he loved being around his grandchildren.

Robert’s legacy will live on through his loving family, which includes his son, Robert Lee “Bubba” Anderson Jr. (Kristi) of Batesville; daughter, Amy Carol Anderson of Batesville; brother, Garland Anderson of Batesville; ten grandchildren, Lee Anderson, Katie Brooke Anderson, Brandon Henson, Brook Henson, Peyton Anderson, Weston Anderson, Anna Woods, Ethan Robertson, Hayden Robertson, Kaysie Hill.

Gabriel Lloyd

POPE—Gabriel Lloyd, 22, died at his residence on November 17, 2017.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 24, at 2 p.m. at Olive Ray M.B. Church. Pastor L.C. Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in Olive Ray Church Cemetery.

Mr. Lloyd was born on May 11, 1995 to William D. Lloyd and Amanda Spencer of Pope.

He was a member of Olive Ray M.B. Church.