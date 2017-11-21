NP basketball teams split with Rosa Fort

By Ike House

North Panola basketball split games Thursday night going 1-1 with Rosa Fort. The Lady Cougars proved that they can not be taken lightly as they beat the Lady Lions 78-48.

The Lady Cougars jumped out in the fist quarter going up 21-14. Shan Clark was the X-factor in the game with her play on defense. Her turnovers led to seven first quarter points. Jasmine Mays also scored a bulk of the points with six in the first.

The second quarter also belonged to the Lady Cougars with Quintonya Webster taking the game into her hands, helping to score 30 second quarter points while holding Rosa Fort to 10.

Webster’s play was unstoppable as she scored 15 points in the quarter. In the second half the Lady Cougars fell back to earth after an offensive explosion in the first only scoring 14 points in the third but still holding the Lady Lions to seven. The reserves ran the second half mostly for the Cougars as they scored 13 points in the fourth but gave up 17.

The scoring run would not matter as the Lady Cougars scored their highest total of the season with 78. Leading the way for the Lady Cougars was Webster with 24 points. Other scorers were Mays with 18 points; Kenya Webster with 13 points; Clark finished with seven points; Paige Ward and Sherry Connor had six points each; Eriuanna Goings had three and Monique Burnette had one point.

Boys, Rosa Fort 42, NP 49

The boys did not fair so well as they lost 49-42. The first quarter was not kind to the Cougars as they only scored five points while giving up 12. The Cougars picked up scoring more in the second with 13 as Jamarcus Jones scored six of those points. But the Cougar defense could not stop the Lions as they scored 19 to end the half.

They came out in the second half and were able to score 15 points but still allowed Rosa Fort to get 14 on the board. The fourth was not the best as the Cougars stuck in single digits with nine points.

Jones led the way with 22 points. Other scorers were Mario Fenner, nine points; Ankerrion Gross had four points; Monte Sanders, Roydarius Jackson and Canijah Jones scored two points each and JaySean Smith, one.

The Cougars will be off until November 28 when they face Lafayette on the road.