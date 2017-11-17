It’s Friday

Dinner rolls top list of favorites on holiday menu

Is it me or does Thanksgiving seem a little early this year? Here it is the Friday before turkey day already. Needless to say, I’m not ready. Not sure the turkey décor is coming out this year, but there will be roast turkey on the platter and Mimi’s dressing on the side. What else do you need?

Rolls. Aunt Char’s rolls were always much anticipated at our Thanksgiving dinner. She made pans and pans of them. Generations of Walker and Adams boys have been called in from playing to help her unload all of them; it was always quite a dramatic entrance. We’d load up the bread baskets with the soft, warm, buttery rolls and place one on every table. Then someone had to refill continually as dinner progressed. But, if not fast enough, some diners learned to go straight to the oven for warm seconds or thirds…

But luckily, there was usually one pan left in the back of the oven for safe keeping. Meaning for me. I’d send a couple home with my momma with a serving of ham, dressing and giblet gravy. Zachary always took a few home for his father-in-law who’d be in from California. Rob looked forward to Char’s leftover rolls more than anyone even though he didn’t even know her.

And the day after, DW and I would wake up for a ham (leftovers courtesy of Uncle Benny) and roll for breakfast. Ummm, so melt-in-your-mouth good. And with a little more luck, I’d have a couple left to warm with Aunt Patti’s strawberry butter, because she always made plenty with leftovers in mind. I’m thankful for leftovers.

So now, since we’re thankful to be in our new home in Tennessee we’re looking for a neighbor in our community to share a Thanksgiving dinner meal with. I know there will be plenty of leftovers and I will have Styrofoam take out boxes ready to go even without my ceramic turkey collection on display. Aunt Charlene would love to know that the popularity of her delish dinner rolls will soon reach across state lines, far and wide.

Happy Thanksgiving from our Tennessee home to yours!

Recipe of the Week

De’lish Dinner Rolls

Practice makes the perfect dinner roll and a happy Thanksgiving crowd!

4 cups milk

1 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 package dry yeast

8 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 tablespoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

Melted butter

Heat milk, shortening and sugar to boiling point (can do in microwave). Let cool to 115 to 120°. Add yeast; let stand 5 minutes. Beat in 4 cups flour, cover and let stand 2 hours at room temperature. Add salt, soda, baking powder and work in remaining 4 cups flour. Place in lightly greased bowl; cover and store in refrigerator for 6 – 8 hours, dough will rise. About 2 ½ hours prior to baking punch dough down; place on lightly floured surface; cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Shape rolls: roll dough ¼ inch thick. Cut with floured 2 ½ inch round biscuit cutter and dip in melted butter, fold in half and place on greased baking sheets. Cover loosely, let rise in warm place till doubled in size, 1 – ¼ hours. Bake about 10 -1 2 minutes in 400-degree preheated oven. Brush with more melted butter. Makes about 4 dozen.