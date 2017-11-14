Partnership will send rep to Sardis City Hall

By Rupert Howell

Panola Partnership Director Joe Azar said his board voted unanimously to approve the position for an employee in Sardis City Hall who would work with his agency in economic development and city improvement, similar to Batesville’s Main Street program. Azar made the announcement during the monthly meeting Tuesday night of the Sardis board of mayor and aldermen.

Azar also informed the Sardis board that a Facade Grant made available through the Sardis Tourism Tax was available for Sardis businesses on Lee Street, Main Street and Highway 51 located within city limits.

The $1,000 match is similar to a facade grant offered to Batesville businesses when Polar Express first came to Batesville in 2015 with many downtown store owners taking advantage and giving the historic square a fresh look.

During Tuesday’s meeting the Sardis board approved Torund Mottby and Garad Gordon as full time police officers and Josh Griffin as part time officer. Gordon had previously been a part-time officer and Griffin had formerly been a full time officer.

A proposed procedural ordinance presented by Mayor Lula Palmer was briefly discussed with Alderman-at-Large Michael Price voicing his displeasure with it.

“I like the way we do business now,” Price said.

Palmer encouraged aldermen to study the proposal and highlight dislikes for discussion during next month’s meeting.

Arlene Simpson was named Volunteer Mayor’s Health Commission Coordinator. She will be selecting members to serve on that committee to promote a healthy community.

Engineer David Evans distributed drawings of a former grant application showing needs for upgrade to the sewer. The grant was turned down due to an incomplete grant application from a previous grant that was never approved. The city hopes to start work on another application in January.

Property on 403 W. Lee Street was approved for city cleanup. No one appeared to speak on behalf of the property owner listed as LaKeisha Lamar. Cost of the cleanup will be charged to the property’s land taxes.

The Sardis board meets regularly the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Lee Street.