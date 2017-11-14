Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

November 6

Terrence Terrell Jackson, 303 Railroad St. Lot. 3, Como, was charged with statutory rape. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Roger Lynn Crosswhite , 3481 Barker Rd., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting and has a warrant from MDOC. The case was heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

November 7

Desirae Melissa Lee, 8 Harmon Cir., Batesville, was charged with DUI other and speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marshall Daniel Little, 3567 A Tom Floyd Rd., Como, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Christopher Wesley McCullum, 2318 Belmont Rd., was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Sean Cassidy Caine, 3134 HWY 6 West, Marks, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Loren Denise Davis, 61 Connie Ln., Sardis, was charged with speeding, no driver’s license, and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Demarcus Quantrez Fondren, 214 Tubbs St., West Ridge Apt. #42, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Bennie Earl Rudd, 4168 M. Flowers Rd., Batesville, was charged with stalking. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

November 8

Anthony eugene Young, 4181 Meadow Creek Dr., Hornlake, was charged with a violation of post release. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Michael William Harmon, 199 Craig St., Batesville, was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a firemarm and firearm enhancement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kendrick Terrell Jones, 303 Clearmont, Sardis, was charged with DUI refusal, speeding and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Terry Lee Lane, 308 Warren St., Como, was charged with DUI refusal. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

November 9

Andrew Maxwell Cosby, 80 Robert Cosby Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Patricia Diane Brooks, 350 Green Briar Cir., Courtland, was charged with stalking. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kenneth Dewane Abbott, 1179 Crouch Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

November 10

Serena Selby Smith, 2428 CR 103 Water Valley, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Clum-Clem Jones, 414 Crump St., Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Shaterica Traneice Sanders, 282 Lamb Ave., Crowder, was charged with malicous mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

November 11

Johnny Eddie Hamilton Jr., 1282 Lawrence Brothers Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI, no insurance, and failure to yield. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Rico Antonio Harrison, 2200 OB McClinton Rd, Senatobia, was charged with simple domestic. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Sybil Ann Hollis, 514 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Danny Lee Caine, 3476 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ricky Lanier Henderson, 125 Jackson St., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence and violation of a protection order. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Benjamin Jeremiah Briscoe, 201 East Lee St., Sardis, was charged with DUI other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

November 12

Lercy Devonta Pope, 2245 Longtown Rd., Sarah, has a hold.