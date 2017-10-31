Winners will get letters this week; all kids to be pictured in calendar

By Rita Howell

Voting closed Friday for The Panolian’s 2018 Cutest Kid Calendar Contest, with families and friend “voting” with their pocketbooks to support their favorites among the 42 contestants.

All of the children who participated in the contest will have their photos in The Panolian’s 2018 Cutest Kid Calendar. Each of the top 12 vote-getters will be featured as a Kid of the Month, with the winner pictured on the front cover of the calendar.

“Once again, we are overwhelmed by the support of the community for this project,” Panolian publisher John Howell said. “We use the proceeds to support our Newspaper in Education program, which sends more than 1,200 copies of The Panolian each Friday to children in grades 4-7 at North Delta, South Panola, and North Panola schools.

“In addition, we will make a donation to the Batesville Exchange Club’s child abuse prevention program.”

Letters will go out this week to the parents of the 12 “Kids of the Month.”

The official announcement of the winners will be made when the calendars are released December 15. Calendars are free.