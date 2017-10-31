Weekend accidents claim two

By John Howell

Panola County was again the scene of deadly weekend vehicle accidents.

Two people were killed in separate vehicle accidents on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. The fatalities come after a four-vehicle crash on the Highway 6 rail overpass killed three Saturday morning, October 21.

Panola County Coroner Gracie Gulledge said that Eric Dalton Hodge, age 23, who lived in the Coles Point community, was ejected from his vehicle when it rolled over on Interstate 55 about 3 p.m. Saturday. Gulledge said that Hodge was southbound near mile marker 260 — just inside the Panola/Tate county line. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to Gulledge. Waller Funeral is handling arrangements.

Allisan Rose Orr of the Mount Olivet community was killed in a one-vehicle accident about 1 a.m. Sunday at the Highway 6/Mt. Olivet Road intersection. Gulledge said the driver of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle by the impact. Orr was trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene. No arrangement information has been released.