BJH 7th recovers fumble in end zone to end season

By Brad Greer

The Batesville Junior High seventh-grade football Tigers closed out their season in dramatic fashion with a 8-6 victory over Lake Cormorant Tuesday at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

Trailing 6-2 with 1:15 remaining in the game, Mo’trell Chapman pounced on a fumble in the endzone for what turned out to be the winning touchdown for Batesville as the two-point attempt failed.

Lake Cormorant had one last chance at victory but fell on deaf ears as David Hubbard intercepted a pass at the Tiger 45 to seal the win.

Turnovers played a key role in the game as both teams turned the ball over four times. Interceptions by Demarian Perteet and JaQualyn Hamilton snuffed out Lake Cormorant drives in the first half.

Batesville took a 2-0 lead midway through the first quarter as Madricus Hentz dropped a Gator ball carrier in the endzone for a safety, this after the Tigers turned the ball over on downs inside the Lake Cormorant one-yard line on its previous possession.

The score remained the same until the last play of the third quarter when Lake Cormorant hit pay dirt on a 35-yard scoring run.

Batesville tallied 152 yards of total offense as Barrion Flowers led the way with nine carries for 79 yards while Perteet added 62 yards on seven carries and caught one pass for four yards.

Hubbard completed three-of-six passes for 21 yards and one interception. De’arion Hamilton added one catch for eight yards while Jayden Smith garnered one reception for nine yards.

Alexander Sanford paced Batesville’s defense with six tackles. Chapman followed with four stops and two fumble recoveries. Tyler Johnson contributed with a fumble recovery. Dion Stutts and Terrance Fletcher chipped in with one tackle each.