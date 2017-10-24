Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

October 12

Diane Gross, 312 Church St., Como, was charged with two counts of false pretense. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

October 13

Leonard Clayton Pettit, 99 Northwood Dr., Batesville, was arrested on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Crystal Marie Burns, 221 Flowers Rd., Pope, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Sylevester Boyce Jr., 4527 Dunlap Rd., Como, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay, no insurance, driving while license suspended, no tag, and leaving the scene of an accident. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Brian Lee Dowdy, 1275 Toxish Rd., Pontotoc, was charged with DUI first, window tint, and no proof of insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

October 14

Bennie Demetrius Jones, 316 Center St., Sardis, was charged with robbery. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Aaron Taylor Deville, 106 Mayhaw St., Monroe, was charged with DUI and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charlotte A. Wilkerson, 20 Ramsey Cir., Sardis, was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Letitia R. Moore, 24 Ramsey Cir., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

John H. William, 456 Greenbriar Cir., Courtland, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Willis Ridge, 2418 Hentz Rd., Courtland, was charged with minor alcohol possession, open container and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Steven Dyella Harris, 116 Cole Dr., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply, public drunk, simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Gregg Kent Collins, 721 Riverside Dr., Hickory Lane, Sardis, was charged with DUI and simple assault on an officer. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

October 16

Dewayne Walls, 505 Franklin St., Sardis, was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest and simple assault on a police officer. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Mondarius Laquon Armstead, 4230 Curtis Rd., Batesville, is a federal detainee.

Christopher Blake Roberts, 1716 Peppertown Rd., Fulton, is a federal detainee.

Eric Lawuinay Ward, 900 White St., Apt. 1A, Cleveland, is a federal detainee.

Jackie Dale Arnold, 1 CR 1123, Booneville, is a federal detainee.

Willie C. Frost, 5623 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Marvin Johnson, 5589 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

October 17

Jonathan Scott Wright, 1413 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

TraKiffany Kierra Anderson, 211 Gay St., Batesville, was charged with false reporting of a crime. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

October 18

Freddie Scott Hudspeth Jr., 2230 Truslow Rd., Sarah, was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Victoria Ann Miles, 2525 Dees Rd., Batesville, was charged with domestice simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joshua Wayne Fisher, 10006 Kealy Dr., Olive Branch, has a hold for MDOC, Shelby County and has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Richard Thomas Scott, 15411 Nile Rd., Wilmer, is a federal inmate.

Tammy Marie Darby, 63 Redbud St., Pope, was charged with reckless driving, DUI and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

October 19

Mario Autwon Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Quitarious Deshun Ellis, 1477-A Sanders Rd., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Amanda Renae Banks, 1832 C Woodruff Rd., Batesville, was charged with harassment. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

October 20

Wayne Eckstein King, 631 Dougherty St., Coldwater, was charged with embezzlement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

George Serrico Williams, 403 CR 303, Taylor, was charged with DUI refusal, speeding, and no seatbelt. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Markeevan Quintez Ford, 2074-A Morrow Rd., Courtland, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Courtney Devon Kelly, 216 Dewberry St., Sardis, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Fredrick Terrell Moss, 303 Railroad St., Lot 24, Como, was charged with public profanity, public drunk, four counts of aggravated domestic, trespassing, no driver’s license, two counts of disorderly conduct, open container, malicious mischief, no insurance, animal cruelty and leaving the scene. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

October 21

Gabriel Antonio Lloyd, 35 Lloyd Rd., Pope, was charged with indecent exposure. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Michael Leon Williams, 28341 Hwy. 35 S., Sardis, was charged with failure to comply with drug court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Amanda Nicole Moody, 80 Sanders Rd., Enid, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Alicia Ann Presley, 304 Howard Rd., Enid, was charged with shoplifting and trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Stacey Renee Gales, 427 Dewberry St., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jeremy Wayne Dillard, 6943 A Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with careless driving, driving while license suspended, and no proof of insurance. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

October 22

Pamela Diane Hollinger, 269 Fudgetown Rd., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.